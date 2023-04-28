Tyber Medical Expands Florida Facility by 33,000 Square Feet, Doubling Operations with $13M Capital Asset Expansion Plan

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical LLC, the global leader in private-label medical devices for major orthopedic trauma, extremity, and spine companies, announced today the expansion of its Florida facility by 33,000 square feet. The expansion will effectively double the size of its operations in Florida, adding new manufacturing machines, secondary equipment, and additional new technologies. This move comes as part of Tyber Medical's $13 million plus capital asset expansion plan over the next two years.

Tyber Medical's Florida facility expansion supports its heavy growth into plating and screw technology

The new space will accommodate the company's growing manufacturing needs and provide opportunities for new professional roles. Tyber Medical is committed to adding new manufacturing jobs in the coming years. The company anticipates an additional 50 jobs will be created over the next two years because of this move. This expansion reflects the company's confidence in its products and services, as well as its commitment to quality and on time delivery to its customers.

Ken Lee, Vice President of Manufacturing at Tyber Medical, expressed excitement about the expansion, saying, "In a highly competitive market, this is positive, incremental growth in pursuit of providing rapid access to portfolio enhancing, regulatory approved, orthopedic implants. This expansion is good for Tyber Medical's employees' career development, its key stakeholders, and of course its growing customer base."

Tyber Medical's expansion will also benefit its customers, who will continue to have rapid access to high-quality orthopedic products with the company's inclusive one stop shop for orthopedic devices. With this expansion, Tyber Medical will be able to support progressively larger product launches, as the company continues its heavy expansion into plating and screw technology. Customers will also benefit from cutting edge innovation including additive manufacturing and advanced instrumentation. Tyber is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its leadership position in the orthopedic industry.

About Tyber Medical LLC

Tyber Medical LLC, is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked private label, portfolio-enhancing, regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity and trauma markets. Tyber Medical provides customers with a quick and seamless path to market. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated technologies to make advanced orthopedic implants.

