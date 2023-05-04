Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

BioMarin to Participate in Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference

Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin will present at the Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40pm PT, in Las Vegas, NV.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)(PRNewswire)

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

650) 374-2803

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-bank-of-america-2023-health-care-conference-301816550.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.