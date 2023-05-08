belVita Breakfast Biscuits and Tamera Mowry-Housley Team Up to Help Busy Moms "Rise & Thrive" This Summer

Enter for the Chance to Win an Ultimate At-Home Coffee Bar Package

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of Mother's Day, the belVita brand is teaming up with Emmy award-winning host, author, actress, producer, entrepreneur and mom of two Tamera Mowry-Housley, to encourage busy moms to "Rise and Thrive" by taking much-needed time for themselves in the mornings, even in those little moments between a seemingly endless list of to-do's.

"With summer right around corner, moms are starting to feel the pressure of getting organized for everything from summer camps to family vacations and childcare needs. That's why I'm proud to team up with the belVita brand, to encourage moms to pause their busy schedules and take an extra moment for themselves, to thrive on their own terms," said Tamera Mowry-Housley. "The 'me time' in my morning routine starts when I make my coffee and then pair it with delicious belVita Breakfast Biscuits, fruit and low-fat yogurt. belVita gives me the steady morning energy I need to rise and thrive."

To help a few lucky moms take their moments to thrive to the next level, belVita is inviting their Instagram followers to enter for the chance to win the ultimate "Thrive-Thru @ Home" coffee bar prize package curated by Tamera Mowry-Housley (espresso maker, coffee maker, coffee cart and more – including, of course, belVita Breakfast Biscuits). From May 8 – 19, belVita will invite Instagram followers to comment on their Sweepstakes Post and tag someone they think deserves a moment to thrive. Each randomly selected winning entry, and the nominee they tag, will receive the prize package so they can support each other while both enjoying the ultimate at-home coffee bar experience paired perfectly with belVita Breakfast Biscuits as part of a balanced breakfast.

Another opportunity to thrive just before Mother's Day comes Thursday, May 11 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, when belVita will host a Thrive-Thru pop-up event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, NY. Moms can drive through a huge sun tunnel with a zen sensory experience full of flowers, fragrance, and music. At the end of the sun tunnel, moms will pick up a complimentary coffee paired perfectly with belVita Breakfast Biscuits, along with other fun surprises to help them rise and thrive.

"At belVita we're passionate about celebrating moms as their partner in shine to help spread positivity all morning long," said Mariama Boamah, Marketing Director, belVita at Mondelēz International. "With our Rise & Thrive campaign, we hope to empower moms to take a moment each morning, that is truly and only for themselves – and, to encourage other moms and caretakers to do the same so we can all thrive together."

In collaboration with belVita, Tamera Mowry-Housley also created five "mom-tras" that that help her thrive. They are:

Treat yourself like you would treat someone you love. Taking care of yourself is taking care of others. A little bit of goodness goes a long way. Take a moment for yourself today, mom. It's never too late to restart your day, the right way.

