Bernhard Capital Partners Expands Newly Launched Government Services Platform with Acquisition of Duotech Services

BATON ROUGE, La., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital" or "BCP"), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Duotech Services, Inc. ("Duotech"), a leading provider of services for radar and related systems, as well as proprietary radar products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Duotech provides a wide range of repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and engineering solutions to support major air and ground-based radar systems globally. With numerous blue-chip national defense clients and partnerships with the U.S. and allied militaries, Duotech's radar system domain expertise delivers highly specialized sustainment services for customers seeking to renew and upgrade legacy radar systems. Duotech is also focused on delivering its radar solutions to cutting-edge training environments, ensuring the American servicemember remains the best-prepared in the world.

"As the global fleet of military aircraft evolves, OEMs and service providers increasingly require specialized engineering, repair, and remanufacturing support. Duotech's decades-long track record of excellence and reputation for speed, efficiency, and niche expertise has positioned the business as the sustainment partner of choice for clients in need of critical solutions," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital.

Thomas Henley, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital, added, "Duotech's expertise and high-quality support embodies the type of businesses we are looking to partner with in building a dedicated government services platform that will deliver differentiated services across the full lifecycle of complex, mission-critical assets and systems."

Duotech will continue to be led by its current team of gifted engineers, technicians, and support staff. Duotech will retain its headquarters in Franklin, North Carolina. As the government services platform continues to grow and partner with industry-leading businesses, Duotech will benefit from the scale and advantages of the shared platform.

"Since establishing Duotech over 41 years ago, we have built our business with a core focus of always being the most experienced and trusted partner in the market, and we continue to see a number of actionable opportunities to grow our offering and expertise across verticals," said Dan Rogers Sr., co-founder of Duotech. "This partnership with Bernhard Capital aligns us with a team that shares our vision and is committed to not only our long-term growth and success, but to better supporting the entire government services ecosystem. We are eager to work together to continue delivering the newest and most innovative solutions to highly critical military systems."

Bernhard Capital's government services platform was formed in April 2023 with BCP's previously announced agreement to acquire the Federal & Defense ("FDS") business of VSE Corporation. The FDS business serves the U.S. government and military's most critical modernization, sustainability, and maintenance priorities across land, sea, air, energy, and technology platforms. Utilizing BCP's proprietary Blueprint framework, the platform will comprise a network of premier businesses with a shared mission to improve the efficiency and reliability of physical and technological platforms utilized by U.S. and Allied servicemembers and other government personnel across the globe. The government services platform is led by Major General retd. Charles "Chuck" Anderson.

About Duotech Services

Duotech is an aerospace and defense company located in Franklin, NC. Duotech is a leading provider of repair and sustainment services for radar and military aircraft related systems as well as proprietary radar products, with unique expertise supporting and extending the useful life of legacy systems. The company is well positioned to solve the engineering, reverse engineering, repair, and re-manufacturing problems of military and civilian agencies, as well as aerospace and commercial users of electronic and electromechanical equipment. DuotechServices.com

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

