Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2023, was $1,127,683 or $1.26 per common share. This compares to $590,376 or $0.66 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, an increase of 91%. The increase in net earnings for the first quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $1,246,000 compared to the same period of 2022. This was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $669,000, interest income on investments of $696,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $268,000.
Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $526.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%. Total loans were $298.8 million and total deposits were $466.2 million as of March 31, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased 1.08% and total deposits decreased 5.8% versus December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits. Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $35.06 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was due to improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted "We were very pleased with the first quarter results for 2023. Our first quarter 2023 results, in comparison to first quarter results of 2022, show that we're successfully navigating a challenging interest rate environment. We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality. We were pleased to announce and pay an annual dividend of $0.85 per share in April. This 21% increase over the dividend paid in 2022 reflects our overall financial strength. We were also pleased to announce the recent opening of our Macon branch and expansion into the Central Georgia market."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates five full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 32,200,859
$ 51,430,016
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
162,671,878
159,640,457
Other investment
905,800
285,500
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,789,420
140,409
Loans, net of unearned income
303,106,377
300,130,642
Allowance for loan loss
(4,333,414)
(4,549,357)
Loans, net
298,772,963
295,581,285
Premises and equipment
8,066,029
8,000,576
Other assets
21,674,245
21,669,411
Total Assets
$ 526,081,194
$ 536,747,654
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 466,175,844
$ 494,869,684
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,824,380
9,818,393
Dividends payable
762,022
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,884,858
2,976,386
Total Liabilities
494,647,105
507,664,463
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,796,746
1,795,900
Restricted Stock
(72,695)
(43,528)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,192,523
4,176,342
Retained earnings
37,130,422
36,764,762
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
(11,612,906)
(13,610,285)
Total Stockholder's Equity
31,434,089
29,083,191
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 526,081,194
$ 536,747,654
Book Value Per Share
$ 35.06
$ 32.43
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
3/31/2023
3/31/2022
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,958,727
$ 3,290,023
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
189,681
195,025
Treasuries & Agencies
1,003,901
302,064
Corporate
94,766
94,974
Federal funds sold & other
305,658
37,654
5,552,733
3,919,740
Interest Expense:
Deposits
518,556
170,881
Other
195,091
155,987
Total Interest Expense
713,647
326,868
Net interest income
4,839,086
3,592,872
Provision for loan losses
--
--
Net income after provision for loan losses
4,839,086
3,592,872
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
161,787
162,946
Loss on Sale of Assets
3,900
--
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
Mortgage banking income
137,985
378,500
SBA loan related income
448,940
102,525
Commissions on investment sales
25,081
23,745
Other
396,074
401,071
Total noninterest income
1,173,767
1,068,787
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,604,784
2,300,196
Occupancy
301,090
302,906
Other operating
1,594,033
1,296,419
Total noninterest expense
4,499,906
3,899,521
Income before provision for income taxes
1,512,947
762,138
Provision for income taxes
385,264
171,762
Net Income
$ 1,127,683
$ 590,376
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,497
896,074
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
897,245
896,822
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.26
$ 0.66
