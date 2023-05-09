Acima Mobile App Surpasses One Million Installs

Acima's Mobile App Puts Lease-to-Own Options at Customer Fingertips

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, one of the nation's leading providers of virtual lease-to-own solutions and a business of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), has surpassed a milestone of one million installs of its Acima mobile app in less than two years since its original launch. Acima's app enables customers to easily manage their leases and payments, shop in-store or online with retail partners, see their open-to-lease amount, and easily contact customer support.

"Our goal for the Acima mobile app is to provide a seamless and superior customer experience for the entire transaction - from shopping to lease application and lease management to potential ownership," said JC Silotti, Senior Vice President of Product & Customer Experience, Acima. "We always have an eye on the needs of our retail partners and we believe this impressive install milestone will further position our lease-to-own solution to increase conversion and return rates for our valued partners."

"Digital innovation at Acima and our parent company, Upbound Group, fuels financial opportunities for our retail partners and customers at this pivotal point in our economy," said Sudeep Gautam, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Upbound Group, Inc. "The Acima mobile app is a prime example of our dedication to innovation, and the number of installs is a direct reflection of our customers finding value in our efforts."

Acima unlocks a new audience and a broader range of customers for retailers. Accelerating growth and capturing new customers is becoming increasingly important in the current economy, given that millions of U.S. consumers are credit-challenged. Acima provides financial opportunity for its retailer partners and their customers as a leading provider of tech-forward lease-to-own solutions.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.Upbound.com .

