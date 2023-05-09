Akismet and Arwen Form a Strategic Partnership to Keep the Web a Kinder, Safer Place

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akismet , the popular anti-spam product developed by Automattic , is announcing a strategic partnership with Arwen.ai .

Akismet and Arwen are like-minded companies, each with a similar vision for the future of the web.

Akismet uses AI to intelligently keep spam off of over 100 million websites. Arwen uses AI to intelligently remove harmful and unwanted comments from a brand's social channels. What perfect timing, in light of Mental Health Awareness month, for the two to come together to make the web a kinder, safer place.

This partnership will provide top-tier security and moderation solutions to some of the world's most influential companies and personalities. From ConvertKit, Netlify, and Bluehost to Formula One teams like Red Bull, Alpine, and Mercedes. As well as major media players like ITV and Overtime.tv to superstar drivers like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Akismet, which works on any content management system, is a service that offers real-time filtering of spam from comments, form submissions, trackbacks, and chat system messages. It is used by approximately 100 million websites, including some of the largest publishers in the world. Since its inception in 2005, Akismet has blocked approximately 542 billion pieces of spam with 99.99% accuracy. It is considered the most accurate, intelligent, and user-friendly anti-spam product on the market today.

Arwen's social media moderation service swiftly removes unwanted comments from social channels before they go public. Its AI detects 24 types of unwanted content, including spam and racism, across different content types (text, emojis, images, gifs, and videos). With the capability to identify toxic content in 29 different languages, Arwen provides global protection that's unmatched. By identifying trolls that deter followers, Arwen helps users take back control of their social channels. Arwen's technology is already available on major platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube) and is coming soon to LinkedIn and Reddit.

Matthew McGrory, CEO and Co-founder said, "It's great to be working with Akismet to bring a full stack solution to our clients across all their digital assets to enhance engagement and ensure brand safety for them and their customers."

David Schwister, Jetpack's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Head of Enterprise Sales at Automattic, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Arwen team. We believe Arwen's technology will be of tremendous value not only to our existing and new Akismet clients' social channels, but also provide Arwen's current and prospective customers the ability to protect all comments, forms, and chat systems from spam on their owned and operated sites using the power of Akismet – keeping the web a safer place."

ABOUT AUTOMATTIC

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com , WooCommerce , WP VIP , Tumblr , Jetpack , Pocket Casts , and Day One , and we're a fully distributed company, with 1,985 Automatticians in 97 countries speaking 123 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more information, please go to automattic.com .

ABOUT ARWEN

Arwen is a UK-based start-up looking to make social media social. Arwen blends AI data models together to help customers remove all types of toxic and unwanted content, including spam, instantly from social media. Customers can tailor their own filters to match their own values so that Arwen hides only what they want to be hidden. Once authorized by a customer, Arwen then securely monitors their social media channels 24/7. Arwen is focused on brand safety and improving community engagement providing safe and inclusive spaces for people of all backgrounds to share views and collaborate. For more information, go to www.arwen.ai .

