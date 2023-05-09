DigiCert announces partnership with Oracle to make DigiCert® ONE available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Partnership provides joint customers with fast time to value for their digital trust initiatives

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a partnership to provide DigiCert ONE, the platform for digital trust, on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Customers will benefit from DigiCert ONE's fast time to value combined with OCI's high-performance and security-first architecture for single and multi-cloud deployments. Moving forward, DigiCert and Oracle will collaborate on further integration into the OCI ecosystem to help joint customers manage their digital trust initiatives in a unified architecture.

DigiCert + Oracle logo (PRNewswire)

"Collaboration and deeply integrated security are a few of the key reasons why many of the world's leading brands turn to OCI to help secure their clouds and data," said Mike Cavanagh, Group Vice President, ISV Cloud for North America at Oracle. "Enabling access to DigiCert's leading digital trust infrastructure on OCI provides customers a powerful combination of solutions to safeguard their data and secure their assets."

"DigiCert's partnership with OCI makes deployment of DigiCert ONE on OCI easy to deploy and scalable within customers' single or multi-cloud environments," said DigiCert Chief Product Officer Deepika Chauhan. "Together we can help our joint customers reduce the risk of business disruption, protect attack surfaces and deliver identity-based digital innovation with ease."

With DigiCert ONE, customers can secure users, devices, servers, documents, software and more with a unified architecture that centralizes management of digital trust initiatives. DigiCert ONE is a modern, multi-tenant, cloud-native SaaS platform, with the flexibility to be deployed in customers' private cloud or on premises, if required.

DigiCert ONE supports organizations across a wide variety of use cases, including securing connected medical devices for improved patient care, improving user trust in election data, protecting collection and analysis of device telemetry for improved retail operations, and automating user and device authentication to corporate IT services.

OCI provides a cloud infrastructure with built-in, always-on security that helps deliver compliance with rigorous security protocols and operations. It also delivers performance and reliability with simplified, transparent pricing, and flexible options to help customers meet their unique business needs, whether on premises or in the public cloud, using multiple cloud vendors or a combination.

OCI cloud regions, including OCI Dedicated Regions, offer all the benefits of public cloud services while allowing secure, high-performance, local environments that can help keep sensitive or regulated data and workloads separate to address data residency requirements based on location or sensitivity.

Oracle and DigiCert will jointly market and co-sell DigiCert ONE in a partnership designed to expand the DigiCert ONE portfolio's existing global footprint.

To learn more, visit www.digicert.com.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.