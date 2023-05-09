Jacobs Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Operating Profit up 74% Year-Over-Year, Adjusted Operating Profit up 7%1

People and Places Solutions Operating Profit up 21% Year-Over-Year

Second Quarter Revenue up 6% Year-Over-Year; 9% in Constant Currency1

Narrows Fiscal 2023 Outlook Range; Reiterates 100% Cash Flow Conversion Target

Announced Plans for Spin-off of Critical Mission Solutions Business

DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q2 2023 Highlights:

Revenue of $4.1 billion up 6.4% y/y; net revenue 1 increased 5.2% y/y and up 8% in constant currency 1

Backlog 1 of $29.0 billion , up 4% y/y; gross margin in backlog up y/y

EPS of $1.70 , up 149% y/y; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 1 of $1.81 , up 5% y/y

Cash provided by operations of $132 million ; continue to expect 100% fiscal year underlying cash conversion

Jacobs' CEO Bob Pragada commented, "We have delivered a robust second quarter focused on disciplined and rigorous execution. Our strong performance across the portfolio, led by People and Places Solutions Operating Profit growth of 21% year over year, demonstrates the continued high demand for our world-class services. Today's announcement to separate the CMS business represents the next step in our strategic portfolio transformation, unlocking enhanced long-term shareholder value by creating a streamlined higher growth, higher margin business portfolio focused on critical infrastructure and sustainability."

Jacobs' President and CFO Kevin Berryman added, "We delivered solid second quarter results with strong revenue growth, with improving business mix and cost discipline, allowing for continued margin expansion despite ongoing inflationary pressures. Both revenue and gross margin in backlog improved in Q2, which provides visibility supporting our fiscal year 2023 outlook. We continue to see increasing momentum in critical infrastructure, including water, transportation and sustainability. Our strong financial position and re-affirmed full-year cash flow guidance will allow us to continue to re-invest behind our accelerators while managing a disciplined capital allocation strategy."

Financial Outlook2

The company has narrowed its outlook for fiscal year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $1,420 million to $1,470 million and adjusted EPS of $7.25 to $7.45.

Planned Spin-Off of Critical Mission Solutions ("CMS") business

In a separate press release issued today, Jacobs announced its intent to spin off its CMS business, resulting in two independent companies, each positioned for greater success and designed to create meaningful benefits for all stakeholders. The Company is targeting completing the transaction in the second half of Fiscal Year 2024.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and the GAAP Reconciliation tables that follow for additional detail.

2Reconciliation of full year fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS outlook and adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges and timing of costs and charges relating to expenses, restructuring and integration costs to be incurred in fiscal 2023.

Second Quarter Review



Fiscal Q2 2023 Fiscal Q2 2022 Change Revenue $4.1 billion $3.8 billion $300 million Net Revenue $3.4 billion $3.3 billion $100 million GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $217 million $89 million $128 million GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations $1.70 $0.68 $1.02 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $231 million $223 million $8 million Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations $1.81 $1.72 $0.09

The Company's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 exclude certain adjustments that are further described in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. For a reconciliation of Revenue to Net Revenue, see "Segment Information", below.

The Company's U.S. GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations is 7.6% for the fiscal second quarter 2023 and fiscal second quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations reflects an estimated full year 21.0% adjusted effective tax rate. The Company's U.S. GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations is 29.7% for the fiscal second quarter 2022, and fiscal second quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations reflects an estimated full year 21.7% adjusted effective tax rate.

Jacobs is hosting a conference call at 10:00 A.M. ET on Tuesday May 9, 2023, which it is webcasting live at www.jacobs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," "target," "goal" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations as to our future growth, prospects, financial outlook and business strategy, including our expectations for our fiscal year 2023 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, cash flow conversion, our plans to separate the CMS business through a spin-off that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income taxes purposes, the description of the CMS business following the separation, the timing of completion for the separation and the perceived benefits for both Jacobs and CMS to be derived from the separation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations, and/or currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include uncertainties as to the final structure and timing of the separation of the CMS business, the possibility that closing conditions for a separation transaction may not be satisfied or waived, the impact of the separation on the Company's and CMS's businesses, and a possible decrease in the trading price of their shares, if the separation is completed, the possibility that the separation may not qualify for the expected tax treatment, the risk that any consents or approvals required in connection with the separation may not be received, the risk that the separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, and the possibility that we may not retain key employees while the separation is pending or after it is completed, as well as factors related to our business, such as our ability to fully execute on our three-year corporate strategy, including our ability to invest in the tools needed to implement our strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in our target markets, our ability to achieve the cost-savings and synergies contemplated by our recent acquisitions within the expected time frames or to achieve them fully and to successfully integrate acquired businesses while retaining key personnel, the impact of any pandemic, and any resulting economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, measures or restrictions imposed by governments and health officials in response to the pandemic, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, any changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, regulations or ordinances that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, financial market risks that may affect the Company, including by affecting the Company's access to capital, the cost of such capital and/or the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates, and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the current banking crisis, or the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn or recession on our results, prospects and opportunities, and geopolitical events and conflicts among others. The impact of such matters includes, but is not limited to, the possibility that we will not complete the spin-off or any separation transaction, the possible reduction in demand for certain of our product solutions and services and the delay or abandonment of ongoing or anticipated projects due to the financial condition of our clients and suppliers or to governmental budget constraints or changes to governmental budgetary priorities; the inability of our clients to meet their payment obligations in a timely manner or at all; potential issues and risks related to a significant portion of our employees working remotely; illness, travel restrictions and other workforce disruptions that have and could continue to negatively affect our supply chain and our ability to timely and satisfactorily complete our clients' projects; difficulties associated with retaining and hiring additional employees; and the inability of governments in certain of the countries in which we operate to effectively mitigate the financial or other impacts of the pandemics on their economies and workforces and our operations therein. The foregoing factors and potential future developments are inherently uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, and in particular the discussions contained therein under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sectors. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Unaudited March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Revenues $ 4,078,332

$ 3,834,059

$ 7,877,001

$ 7,214,684 Direct cost of contracts (3,188,038)

(2,963,649)

(6,171,994)

(5,547,800) Gross profit 890,294

870,410

1,705,007

1,666,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses (600,431)

(704,195)

(1,177,339)

(1,323,336) Operating Profit 289,863

166,215

527,668

343,548 Other Income (Expense):













Interest income 7,630

381

10,637

1,882 Interest expense (40,613)

(21,995)

(80,690)

(41,421) Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (4,567)

10,681

(7,820)

20,362 Total other expense, net (37,550)

(10,933)

(77,873)

(19,177) Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 252,313

155,282

449,795

324,371 Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations (19,060)

(46,166)

(69,163)

(62,054) Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations 233,253

109,116

380,632

262,317 Net Loss of the Group from Discontinued Operations (75)

(1)

(783)

(233) Net Earnings of the Group 233,178

109,115

379,849

262,084 Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

from Continuing Operations (7,803)

(10,261)

(14,834)

(19,514) Net Earnings Attributable to Redeemable

Noncontrolling interests (8,863)

(10,038)

(12,855)

(19,721) Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from

Continuing Operations 216,587

88,817

352,943

223,082 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs $ 216,512

$ 88,816

$ 352,160

$ 222,849 Net Earnings Per Share:













Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

Per Share $ 1.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.78

$ 1.72 Basic Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

Per Share $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ — Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.78

$ 1.72















Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

Per Share $ 1.70

$ 0.68

$ 2.77

$ 1.71 Diluted Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

Per Share $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ — Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.70

$ 0.68

$ 2.76

$ 1.71

















Segment Information (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Revenues from External Customers:













Critical Mission Solutions $ 1,191,056

$ 1,134,381

$ 2,266,231

$ 2,111,159 People & Places Solutions 2,345,065

2,162,994

4,572,050

4,083,990 Pass Through Revenue (629,319)

(563,668)

(1,289,296)

(1,036,048) People & Places Solutions Net Revenue $ 1,715,746

$ 1,599,326

$ 3,282,754

$ 3,047,942 Divergent Solutions $ 241,224

$ 239,294

$ 455,690

$ 432,171 Pass Through Revenue (17,389)

(8,910)

(31,103)

(14,621) Divergent Solutions Net Revenue $ 223,835

$ 230,384

$ 424,587

$ 417,550 PA Consulting $ 300,987

$ 297,390

$ 583,030

$ 587,364 Total Revenue $ 4,078,332

$ 3,834,059

$ 7,877,001

$ 7,214,684 Net Revenue $ 3,431,624

$ 3,261,481

$ 6,556,602

$ 6,164,015



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Segment Operating Profit:













Critical Mission Solutions $ 93,943

$ 94,617

$ 176,163

$ 185,857 People & Places Solutions 232,205

192,713

458,825

381,554 Divergent Solutions 24,861

17,055

36,828

40,163 PA Consulting 65,631

68,332

116,658

131,402 Total Segment Operating Profit 416,640

372,717

788,474

738,976 Other Corporate Expenses (1) (107,623)

(89,232)

(201,309)

(194,592) Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (2) (19,154)

(117,270)

(59,497)

(200,836) Total U.S. GAAP Operating Profit 289,863

166,215

527,668

343,548 Total Other Expense, net (3) (37,550)

(10,933)

(77,873)

(19,177) Earnings Before Taxes from Continuing Operations $ 252,313

$ 155,282

$ 449,795

$ 324,371





(1) Other corporate expenses included intangibles amortization of $50.5 million and $48.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively, and $100.2 million and $95.3 million, for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively. Additionally, the six month period of fiscal 2023 included approximately $15.0 million in net favorable impacts from cost reductions compared to the prior year period, which was associated mainly with net favorable impacts during first quarter from changes in employee benefit programs of $41 million offset by approximately $26 million in higher spend in company technology platforms and other personnel and corporate cost increases. (2) The three months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022 included real estate impairment charges related to the Company's transformation initiatives of $10.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively, and $37.2 million and $74.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively. Also included in the three and six months ended April 1, 2022 is $91.3 million related to the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves. (3) The six month period ended April 1, 2022 included $3.5 million in income associated with final exit activities associated with our AWE ML investment and a gain of $7.1 million related to a lease termination. Additionally, the unfavorable change in Other Expense, net for the periods presented are attributable mainly to higher net interest expense year over year, primarily due to higher interest rates as well as the full 2023 period impacts of increased levels of debt outstanding due to fiscal 2022 incremental borrowings associated with the funding of the StreetLight and BlackLynx acquisitions and the payment of the Legacy CH2M Matter settlement.

Balance Sheet (in thousands):



March 31, 2023

September 30, 2022

Unaudited



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,223,331

$ 1,140,479 Receivables and contract assets 3,518,728

3,405,381 Prepaid expenses and other 165,822

176,134 Total current assets 4,907,881

4,721,994 Property, Equipment and Improvements, net 367,217

346,676 Other Noncurrent Assets:





Goodwill 7,365,872

7,184,658 Intangibles, net 1,379,879

1,394,052 Deferred income tax assets 30,617

31,480 Operating lease right-of-use assets 446,589

476,913 Miscellaneous 504,576

504,646 Total other noncurrent assets 9,727,533

9,591,749

$ 15,002,631

$ 14,660,419 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 51,735

$ 50,415 Accounts payable 967,832

966,792 Accrued liabilities 1,316,415

1,441,762 Operating lease liability 152,390

150,171 Contract liabilities 723,054

641,705 Total current liabilities 3,211,426

3,250,845 Long-term Debt 3,402,471

3,357,256 Liabilities relating to defined benefit pension and retirement plans 285,648

271,332 Deferred income tax liabilities 302,046

269,077 Long-term operating lease liability 586,805

607,447 Other deferred liabilities 120,204

167,548 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable Noncontrolling interests 666,007

632,522 Stockholders' Equity:





Capital stock:





Preferred stock, $1 par value, authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding -

none —

— Common stock, $1 par value, authorized - 240,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding -

126,805,092 shares and 127,393,378 shares as of March 31, 2023 and September 30,

2022, respectively 126,805

127,393 Additional paid-in capital 2,697,523

2,682,009 Retained earnings 4,393,351

4,225,784 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (838,042)

(975,130) Total Jacobs stockholders' equity 6,379,637

6,060,056 Noncontrolling interests 48,387

44,336 Total Group stockholders' equity 6,428,024

6,104,392

$ 15,002,631

$ 14,660,419

Statement of Cash Flow (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Unaudited March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings attributable to the Group $ 233,178

$ 109,115

$ 379,849

$ 262,084 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows (used for) provided

by operations:













Depreciation and amortization:













Property, equipment and improvements 27,707

26,383

55,686

52,620 Intangible assets 50,475

48,431

100,247

95,338 Stock based compensation 15,054

18,147

35,285

25,161 Equity in earnings of operating ventures, net of return on capital

distributions (5,544)

531

(2,931)

13,280 Loss on disposals of assets, net 587

270

828

421 Impairment of long-lived assets and equity method investment 10,075

2,319

37,217

74,585 Deferred income taxes 6,988

33,699

20,785

16,040 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of businesses acquired:













Receivables and contract assets, net of contract liabilities (63,915)

(197,416)

63,229

(33,881) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,159)

(16,370)

(9,940)

15,916 Miscellaneous other assets 894

42,583

43,472

67,201 Accounts payable 36,560

106,918

(15,109)

18,448 Accrued liabilities (101,814)

(28,719)

(228,857)

(119,982) Other deferred liabilities (62,358)

(14,898)

(53,896)

(33,305) Other, net 2,313

(6,382)

8,474

(7,670) Net cash provided by operating activities 132,041

124,611

434,339

446,256 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Additions to property and equipment (35,202)

(28,905)

(67,389)

(48,223) Disposals of property and equipment and other assets 7

1,021

15

1,064 Capital contributions to equity investees, net of return of capital

distributions 8,000

1,562

8,384

1,082 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (742)

(182,935)

(17,685)

(412,748) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (27,937)

(209,257)

(76,675)

(458,825) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Net proceeds from (payments of) borrowings (46,422)

155,726

(53,843)

387,113 Debt issuance costs (11,388)

—

(11,388)

— Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,577

10,325

25,374

28,187 Common stock repurchases —

(50,000)

(140,522)

(50,000) Taxes paid on vested restricted stock (679)

(172)

(23,209)

(28,398) Cash dividends to shareholders (32,977)

(29,749)

(62,788)

(57,247) Net dividends associated with noncontrolling interests (8,976)

4,651

(11,283)

(9,416) Repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests —

—

(58,353)

(35,095) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (89,865)

90,781

(336,012)

235,144 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (2,045)

(15,514)

49,761

(12,792) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 12,194

(9,379)

71,413

209,783 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the Beginning of the Period 1,213,426

1,245,737

1,154,207

1,026,575 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the End of the Period $ 1,225,620

$ 1,236,358

$ 1,225,620

$ 1,236,358

Backlog (in millions):



March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Critical Mission Solutions $ 8,136

$ 7,509 People & Places Solutions 17,563

16,949 Divergent Solutions 2,956

3,063 PA Consulting 319

269 Total $ 28,974

$ 27,790

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics:

In this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These non-GAAP measures are described below.

Net revenue is calculated excluding pass through revenue of the Company's People & Places Solutions and Divergent Solutions segments from the Company's revenue from continuing operations.

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings from continuing operations before taxes, adjusted income taxes from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated by:

1. Excluding items collectively referred to as Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges, which include:





a. costs and other charges associated with our Focus 2023 transformation initiatives, including activities associated with the re-scaling and repurposing of physical office space, employee separations, contractual termination fees and related expenses, referred to as "Focus 2023 Transformation";

b. transaction costs and other charges incurred in connection with the acquisitions of Buffalo Group, BlackLynx and StreetLight and the strategic investment in PA Consulting, including advisor fees, change in control payments, and the impact of the quarterly adjustment to the estimated performance based payout of contingent consideration to the sellers in connection with certain acquisitions; and similar transaction costs and expenses (collectively referred to as "Transaction Costs");

c. recoveries, costs and other charges associated with restructuring activities implemented in connection with the acquisitions of CH2M, John Wood Group nuclear business, Buffalo Group, BlackLynx, StreetLight, the strategic investment in PA Consulting, the sale of the ECR business and other related cost reduction initiatives, which included involuntary terminations, costs associated with co-locating offices of acquired companies, separating physical locations of continuing operations, professional services and personnel costs, amounts relating to certain commitments and contingencies relating to discontinued operations of the CH2M business, including the final settlement charges relating to the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves and charges associated with the impairment and final closing activities of our AWE ML joint venture (collectively referred to as "Restructuring and Integration costs").





2. Excluding items collectively referred to as Other adjustments, which include:





a. adding back amortization of intangible assets;

b. impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment;

c. certain non-routine income tax adjustments for the purposes of calculating the Company's annual non-GAAP effective tax rate to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and comparisons to the Company's operating performance in other periods.

Adjustments to derive adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated on an after-tax basis.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding income tax expense, depreciation expense and adjusted interest expense, and deducting interest income from adjusted net earnings from continuing operations.

Certain percentage changes are quantified on a constant currency basis, which provides information assuming that foreign currency exchange rates have not changed between the prior and current periods. For purposes of constant currency calculations, we use the prior period average exchange rates as applied to the current period adjusted amounts.

We believe that the measures listed above are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by excluding or adding back the effects of the items described above and below, the inclusion or exclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management uses such measures in its own evaluation of the Company's performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of our financial results from period to period.

This press release also contains certain operating metrics which management believes are useful in evaluating the Company's performance. Backlog represents revenue we expect to realize for work to be completed by our consolidated subsidiaries and our proportionate share of work to be performed by unconsolidated joint ventures. For more information on how we determine our revenue backlog, see our Backlog Information in our most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We regularly monitor these operating metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, and make strategic decisions.

The Company provides non-GAAP measures to supplement U.S. GAAP measures, as they provide additional insight into the Company's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of the Company to those used by our peer companies.

The following tables reconcile the components and values of U.S. GAAP earnings from continuing operations before taxes, income taxes from continuing operations, net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations and Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (which we refer to as EPS from continuing operations) to the corresponding "adjusted" amount and revenue to net revenue. For the comparable periods presented below, such adjustments consist of amounts incurred in connection with the items described above. Amounts are shown in thousands, except for per-share data (note: earnings per share amounts may not add across due to rounding).

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Operating Profit 289,863

166,215

527,668

343,548 Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1)













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts 11,028

8,599

38,828

81,810 Transaction costs 6,282

7,099

11,552

12,761 Restructuring and integration charges 1,845

101,572

9,117

106,265 Other Adjustments (2)













Amortization of intangibles 50,475

48,431

100,247

95,338 Other (3,164)

—

1,126

— Adjusted Operating Profit $ 356,329

$ 331,916

$ 688,538

$ 639,722





(1) Includes estimated operating profit impacts from real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program and related to the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, as well as operating profit impacts from charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes estimated operating profit impacts from amortization of intangible assets for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022 and estimated operating profit impacts on certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Earnings from Continuing Operations Before

Taxes $ 252,313

$ 155,282

$ 449,795

$ 324,371 Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts 10,995

8,365

38,167

74,729 Transaction costs 6,282

7,098

11,552

12,761 Restructuring and integration charges 1,845

99,800

9,117

102,795 Other Adjustments (2):













Amortization of intangibles 50,475

48,431

100,247

95,338 Other (3,164)

—

1,126

5 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations

Before Taxes $ 318,746

$ 318,976

$ 610,004

$ 609,999





(1) Includes pre-tax non-cash real estate impairments charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program of $10.1 million and $2.3 million for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively, and $37.2 million and $74.6 million for the six-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively. The three- and six- months ended April 1, 2022 includes $91.3 million related to the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves. Also includes charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes pre-tax charges for the removal of amortization of intangible assets for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, respectively, and the impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment of $(3.2) million and $1.1 million for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations $ (19,060)

$ (46,166)

$ (69,163)

$ (62,054) Tax Effects of Restructuring, Transaction and

Other Charges (1)













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts (2,907)

(2,089)

(9,584)

(15,540) Transaction costs (1,486)

(1,746)

(2,736)

(3,138) Restructuring and integration charges (408)

(17,589)

(2,196)

(18,423) Tax Effects of Other Adjustments (2)













Amortization of intangibles (12,031)

(10,808)

(23,911)

(21,235) Other income tax adjustments (31,741)

9,180

(20,263)

(11,978) Other 696

—

(248)

(1) Adjusted Income Tax Expense from Continuing

Operations $ (66,937)

$ (69,218)

$ (128,101)

$ (132,369)



(1) Includes estimated income tax impacts on real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program and related to the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, as well as tax impacts on charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes estimated income tax impacts on amortization of intangible assets for the three- and six- months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, certain income tax adjustments for the purposes of presenting the Company's expected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and comparisons to the Company's operating performance in other periods and estimated tax impacts on certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations $ 216,587

$ 88,817

$ 352,943

$ 223,082 After-tax effects of Restructuring, Transaction

and Other Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts 8,088

6,277

28,583

59,189 Transaction costs 4,240

5,353

7,791

9,623 Restructuring and integration charges 1,437

81,939

6,921

84,110 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):













Amortization of intangibles 33,575

31,997

66,432

62,512 Other income tax adjustments (31,713)

8,846

(20,197)

(12,237) Other (1,690)

—

542

4 Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs

from Continuing Operations $ 230,524

$ 223,229

$ 443,015

$ 426,283



(1) Includes estimated after-tax and related noncontrolling interest impacts from non-cash real estate impairment charges associated the Company's Focus 2023 program for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, and for the three- and six-months ended April 1, 2022, the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves. Also includes charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes estimated after-tax and noncontrolling interest impacts from amortization of intangible assets for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, certain income tax adjustments for the purposes of presenting the Company's expected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and comparisons to the Company's operating performance in other periods and estimated tax impacts on certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing

Operations Per Share $ 1.70

$ 0.68

$ 2.77

$ 1.71 After-tax effects of Restructuring, Transaction

and Other Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts 0.06

0.05

0.22

0.46 Transaction costs 0.03

0.04

0.06

0.07 Restructuring and integration charges 0.01

0.63

0.05

0.65 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):













Amortization of intangibles 0.26

0.24

0.52

0.48 Other income tax adjustments (0.25)

0.07

(0.16)

(0.09) Other (0.01)

—

—

— Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing

Operations Per Share $ 1.81

$ 1.72

$ 3.48

$ 3.28



(1) Includes estimated per-share impacts from real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, and for the three- and six-months ended April 1, 2022, the final pre-tax settlement of the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves. Also includes related impacts associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity costs associated with Company restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes estimated per-share impacts from amortization of intangible assets for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2022, certain income tax adjustments for the purposes of presenting the Company's expected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company's current operating performance and comparisons to the Company's operating performance in other periods and certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three- and six-months ended March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation from Revenue to constant currency Revenue



Three Months Ended



(in millions) March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

% Change Total Net Revenue









Revenue $ 4,078

$ 3,834

6 % Exchange rate effect $ 108







Constant currency Revenue $ 4,186





9 %

Reconciliation from Net Revenue to constant currency Net Revenue



Three Months Ended



(in millions) March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

% Change Total Net Revenue









Net Revenue $ 3,432

$ 3,261

5 % Exchange rate effect $ 101







Constant currency Net Revenue $ 3,533





8 %

Earnings Per Share:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Numerator for Basic and Diluted EPS:





























Net earnings from continuing operations allocated to common

stock for EPS calculation $ 216,587

$ 88,817

$ 352,943

$ 223,082















Net loss from discontinued operations allocated to common stock

for EPS calculation $ (75)

$ (1)

$ (783)

$ (233)















Net earnings allocated to common stock for EPS calculation $ 216,512

$ 88,816

$ 352,160

$ 222,849















Denominator for Basic and Diluted EPS:





























Shares used for calculating basic EPS attributable to common

stock 126,886

129,333

126,855

129,337















Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock compensation plans 473

640

573

796 Shares used for calculating diluted EPS attributable to common

stock 127,359

129,973

127,428

130,133















Net Earnings Per Share:













Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.78

$ 1.72 Basic Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ — Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.71

$ 0.69

$ 2.78

$ 1.72 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.70

$ 0.68

$ 2.77

$ 1.71 Diluted Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ — Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.70

$ 0.68

$ 2.76

$ 1.71



Note: Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

For additional information contact:

Investors:

Jonathan Evans

investor.relations@jacobs.com

Media:

Louise White

louise.white@jacobs.com

