Motif FoodWorks Launches Plant-Based, Finished Format Portfolio at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show

Motif BeefWorks™ and Motif PorkWorks™ Plant-Based Products now available for shipping.

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the food technology company making plant-based foods more delicious, launches its foodservice portfolio of Motif PorkWorks™ Plant-Based Ground and Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties and Grounds at NRA. The company will also be showcasing a limited preview of Motif ChickenWorks™ Plant-Based Cutlets, which will launch later this year. Motif's portfolio of plant-based foodservice products gives restaurant owners and operators menu options that mimic the taste and texture of real meat, satisfying consumer demand for better plant-based alternatives.

Motif PorkWorks™ Kofta Kebab (PRNewswire)

Taste and texture are the top two barriers to consumer adoption of plant-based meats. Fifty-three percent of consumers said they would eat more meat alternatives if they tasted better and were more akin to the animal meat experience1. Motif has transformed the plant-based industry with its pork, chicken, and beef alternatives by recreating the meaty flavor and springy, juicy texture found in animal products with their first two commercialized ingredient technologies. For taste, Motif created HEMAMI™, a heme protein that provides a rich meaty flavor and aroma to plant-based meat alternatives. For texture, Motif created APPETEX™, which simulates the connective tissue found in animal meat products with plant-based ingredients and offers the chewiness, springiness and juiciness found in animal meat. The combined use of HEMAMI™ and APPETEX™ delivers a range of more authentic, finished options for foodservice distributors and retailers.

"Motif answers operators' desire to meet consumer demand for great-tasting plant-based food by creating alternatives that truly mimic the taste and texture of animal meat," CEO Michael Leonard said. "With APPETEX™ and HEMAMI™, we have refined our portfolio of products to meet the needs of foodservice customers and are eager to share samples of what is the new benchmark in plant-based meats at NRA."

Motif FoodWorks will be sampling its new plant-based pork in several dishes, including Bahn Mi Meatball Toast and Kofta Kebab, in addition to its other plant-based meats at NRA from Saturday, May 20 – Tuesday, May 23. Motif will be located at booth 490 in South Hall, Organic & Natural Pavilion.

For more information or to request a sample, visit www.madewithmotif.com/foodservice.

Motif FoodWorks (PRNewswire)

