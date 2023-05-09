The Multi-Platinum Group Take Their World Tour To The U.S.

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, and Tesa Entertainment today announced the upcoming Los Muchachos US Tour of Latin urban super group Piso 21, which will take them throughout major cities in the United States kicking-off on Friday, September 8th, 2023 in New York City, ending in Dallas on Sunday, October 1st. This tour initiates the partnership between Loud And Live and Tesa Entertainment, with Loud And Live as the exclusive promoter in the US and Tesa Entertainment as Piso 21's booking agency in partnership with the group's global management team, Three Six Zero.

PISO 21 & LOUD AND LIVE ANNOUNCE LOS MUCHACHOS U.S. TOUR STARTING IN SEPTEMBER

Originally from Colombia, Piso 21 is one of Latin Music's most prolific groups with an impressive repertoire of chart-topping hit songs that have generated over 11 billion worldwide streams. The members of Piso 21 are accomplished singers, songwriters, producers, and multi-instrumentalists in their own right, all distinctive talents that earned them instant respect within music industry circles upon their arrival in 2012. That same year, they earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the Latin GRAMMYs®. The group has had several acclaimed collaborations with artists such as Maluma, Paulo Londra, Myke Towers, Feid, Nicky Jam, Christian Nodal, Manuel Turizo, Danny Ocean, Santa Fe Klan, Black Eyed Peas & Carin Leon. Their latest album, 777, was released in October 2022 and debuted in the top 10 globally on Spotify's "Top Albums Debut Global" chart, receiving major support across all platforms. The album's standout hit single, "Los Cachos" (feat. Manuel Turizo), has accumulated over 315 million streams and currently in the top 5 on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart.

Piso 21 Los Muchachos US Tour:

Friday, September 8, 2023 NEW YORK, NY Palladium Time Square Saturday, September 9, 2023 CHICAGO, IL Park West Thursday, September 14, 2023 MIAMI, FL Oasis Wynwood Saturday, September 16, 2023 ORLANDO, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando Thursday, September 28, 2023 LOS ANGELES, CA Conga Room Saturday, September 30, 2023 HOUSTON, TX White Oak Music Hall Sunday, October 1, 2023 DALLAS, TX The Studio at the Factory

Ticket Information

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, May 10th at 10AM EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Friday, May 12th at 10 a.m. EST (local time).

For ticket sales and more information visit: https://piso21.com.co/

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

About Tesa Entertainment:

Tesa Entertainment is a management and booking agency established in Miami which, in partnership with Loud and Live, holds the booking and touring rights of renowned artists such as Boza (Panama) and manages the expansion of live performances of artists like Piso 21. In addition, Tesa's team represents rising artists such as Adso and Royal (Venezuela), Kala (Argentina), and Colombian producer Animal, and has previously worked on developing the careers of artists such as Sech, Dalex and PaoPao, and handled the booking of Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo, among others.

