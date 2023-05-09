Storyblok is the only vendor recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ report

Based on overall reviews from some of the developers and marketers using the platform as of January 2023, 88% of them would recommend Storyblok

LINZ, Austria, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced it is named a Customers' Choice in the March 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Web Content Management . Storyblok is the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in the report, with 88% of customers willing to recommend it .

Customer reviews have a huge impact on helping companies make smart decisions about which software to purchase. In a global survey of 200 business leaders who purchase software for their 500+ employee companies, Storyblok found that only 1% said customer reviews are of low importance when choosing software.

In fact, 75% regretted buying software without reading enough customer reviews first. 26% spend one month researching software, and 56% read more than 20 customer reviews before purchasing it. All of that research pays off because 94% said customer reviews match their experience using software all the time or most of the time.

As part of its efforts to continue providing an excellent customer experience, Storyblok recently introduced an extended enterprise support offering , a Bring Your Own Cloud hosting option (supporting AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform), and an ROI calculator to help businesses see the economic impact that's possible with modernized content management.

"Focusing on the needs of our customers is at the heart of everything we do at Storyblok. We believe being recognized as the only vendor that's a Customers' Choice is a massive honor, but it's also a responsibility we take very seriously. We're committed to making sure our customers feel this way about us for many years to come," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok.

Storyblok's high customer satisfaction ratings have led to 150,000+ developers and marketers using the CMS to build more than 190,000 projects. Leading brands like Oatly ( built 16 global websites in 2 months ), Mindvalley ( cut development time by 50% ), and Claro ( created personalized experiences for 70 million customers ) continue to succeed with Storyblok.

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok's headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any service or technology.

Marketing teams can create and scale content experiences independently using a visual editing interface, collaborative tools, and custom publishing workflows. Additionally, businesses can improve digital experiences everywhere with best-in-class performance, personalization, and optimized, omnichannel storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Oatly, Deliveroo, and 150,000+ other developers and marketers use Storyblok to create better content experiences that are faster, more secure, and built to scale.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

