UKG and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Transform Employee Experiences with Generative AI

UKG will apply Google Cloud's large language models across its HCM suites to deliver more powerful insights to employees and people leaders

LOWELL, Mass. and WESTON, Fla. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced an expanded partnership to bring Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) capabilities into the widely adopted UKG human capital management (HCM) suites. UKG will leverage GenAI to create more powerful business insights that transform decision making and help leaders more effectively manage teams.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

UKG is now an early partner using Google Cloud's enterprise-grade GenAI and large language models (LLMs) through Vertex AI, building applications for unified search AI and conversational AI. By combining Google Cloud's LLMs with UKG AI models and Great Place To Work® proprietary data, UKG will create more conversational interactions with its HCM solutions, augment employee requests with more relevant business insights, and support people managers with a deeper understanding of how business decisions can impact employee engagement.

"We believe GenAI can be a tremendously powerful tool that changes how people go about analyzing information and insights at work," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud will help employees and leaders make better decisions, have more productive conversations, and anticipate how today's choices can impact tomorrow's operations and workplace culture overall."

UKG has a rich history of responsibly using AI across its HCM and workforce management solutions in service of people, including AI-powered analytics, sentiment analysis, real-time recommendations, proactive reminders, long-range forecasting, and payroll anomaly detection.

"UKG's application of Google Cloud LLMs and GenAI is a great example of how these technologies can streamline important but common processes at work and tangibly improve the day-to-day experience of employees everywhere," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Our partnership to bring GenAI to more businesses will help build great, technology-forward workplaces and ensure that teams have access to the leading technology they want to engage with every day."

In addition to building new workplace applications with Google Cloud's GenAI, UKG is now one of the first HCM suite providers in the Google Cloud Marketplace. New and existing UKG customers can now allocate a portion of their committed Google Cloud spend to purchase UKG suites and other strategic UKG solutions through the marketplace.

UKG and Google Cloud have collaborated since 2016 to enable better employee experiences. UKG HCM suites and UKG specialty products run on Google Cloud's trusted infrastructure and unified data platform, while the UKG FleX technology platform for UKG solutions leverages Google Cloud to support innovation, extensibility, and advanced security.

"Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is another chapter in our commitment to providing organizations around the world with the opportunity to move from a good workplace to a truly great workplace for all," said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. "We are committed to exploring how all emerging technologies, including GenAI, can enhance the workplace experience for everyone."

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world's leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology — all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud