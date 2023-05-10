Advantix and Azuga Form Strategic Partnership

Azuga selects Advantix SmartSIM as its multi-carrier connectivity solution for GPS fleet tracking and dual-facing dashcam equipment

FRISCO, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantix, the MCx provider™, and Azuga , a Bridgestone company and global leader in fleet telematics, have formed a strategic partnership to roll out SmartSIM -enabled GPS fleet tracking and dashcam solutions that connect to leading carriers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in the U.S., and 475 providers worldwide.

"This combines Azuga's market-leading fleet management solution with the ultimate managed connectivity experience."

By shipping the gear "hot" with Advantix SmartSIMs, Azuga eliminates the time-consuming need for fleet operators – or their IT equipment providers – to manually configure Advantix Access Point Names (APNs) in each device or contract with a mobile device management (MDM) provider to do it on their behalf.

"We're simplifying the configuration and deployment process and providing peace of mind for customers because our devices will automatically failover," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Azuga. "If the cellular connection fails, our equipment will seamlessly hunt for and connect to the next-available network. This ensures persistent connectivity and operability of our GPS fleet tracking and dashcam solutions regardless of the driver's route or location."

"We're excited about our partnership with Azuga and know it will drive incredible value for fleet operators," stated Natasha Royer Coons, CEO of Advantix. "This integration combines Azuga's market-leading end-to-end fleet management solution with the ultimate managed connectivity experience."

Advantix is the industry's first and only MCx™ – a managed connectivity experience provider that delivers multi-carrier connectivity with SaaS tools built for optimization, visibility, management and monitoring of network uptime and carrier switching.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help partners and enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company's platform integrates carrier APIs, network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give partners or customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time.

About Azuga

Azuga, now a Bridgestone Company, was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga is the leading global connected vehicle platform software, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

