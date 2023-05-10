Angry Angel Energy Beverage Gains Momentum in Conventional Markets for its Functional Benefits and Cleaner Ingredients

CHARLOTTE, NC, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Angel, the "better-for-you" high-performance energy beverage, has continued its rapid growth throughout U.S. markets. With the category's current global value of $87.2 billion and predicted compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% from 2023 to 2027, the brand is positioned to gain momentum as consumers look for clean, energy-boosting, and nootropic ingredients. Angry Angel's year-over-year unit sales surged by 210% in 2023, and with the utilization of KeHe's 30,000 retailers and the most recent placement in Lowes Foods, the brand is poised to gain an even bigger market share. Join the movement at angry-angel.com.

"We are thrilled to see the tremendous growth of Angry Angel," said Justin Lloyd, Founder, Angry Angel. By partnering with outstanding retailers, we're able to supply a growing consumer base who refuse to sacrifice taste or function for their health. With demand for healthier beverages containing functional ingredients higher than ever before, we plan to work strategically with retailers to support rising demand and numerous store roll-outs planned for this year."

The brand has gained popularity not just for its zero-calorie, zero-sugar makeup, but for its selection of premium ingredients. Yerba Mate and Monk Fruit are highly sought-after as natural, plant-based sources of caffeine and sweetness. The antioxidant and nootropic CoQ10 has been shown to boost energy and cognitive function, while B Vitamin complex and Vitamin C have been shown to boost focus and immunity, respectively.

Unlike conventional energy drinks, Angry Angel proudly contains zero artificial ingredients. Customers are quick to see these differences highlighted on the shelf with transparent labeling. The formula has made the brand a favorite among health-conscious consumers, and the great taste has won over loyal consumers of conventional brands.

About Angry Angel: As a professional race car driver, founder Justin Lloyd saw the need for a healthier energy drink option. After years of being surrounded by energy drinks packed with sugar and other damaging additives, he worked to develop a functional beverage with zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial ingredients. Sweetened with organic monk fruit, powered by plant-based caffeine from Yerba Mate, and enhanced with CoQ10, Angry Angel is proudly the only Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage.

Tropical, Blackberry Lemon, Popsicle Blast, Peach Ginger, and Strawberry Kiwi flavors available throughout the U.S. via www.angry-angel.com. Follow on Instagram (@drinkangryangel).

