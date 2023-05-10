ANNOUNCING THE 2023 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners,
Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States
MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2024 YoungArts competition will open on June 6, 2023 at youngarts.org/competition.
Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts represent the next generation of storytellers and changemakers in our country, exemplifying both academic excellence and artistic ingenuity spanning the visual, literary, and performing arts. YoungArts is incredibly proud to celebrate these young artists today and to amplify their unique voices as they grow to become our nation's most influential cultural ambassadors."
"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds."
The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:
Name
Hometown City, State
School
YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline
Fallon Dern
Studio City, CA
Harvard-Westlake School
Film, 2023
Zoe Dorado
Castro Valley, CA
Castro Valley High School
Writing, 2023
Raisa Effress
Studio City, CA
Harvard-Westlake School
Photography, 2022
Zakiriya Gladney
Tucson, AZ
University High School
Photography, 2023
Georgia Greene
Shelby, NC
Cleveland Innovation Academy
Dance, 2023
Vibha Janakiraman
West Chester, PA
PA Leadership Charter School
Classical Music, 2022
Mira Kim
Alexandria, VA
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Classical Music, 2023
Katherine Liu
Wellesley, MA
Wellesley High School
Classical Music, 2022
Alejandro Lombard
Studio City, CA
Harvard-Westlake School
Film, 2023
Miranda Lu
San Jose, CA
Leland High School
Visual Arts, 2023
Khalil Mcknight
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
Visual Arts, 2023
Lauren Mei
Santa Ana, CA
Orange County School of the Arts
Theater, 2022
Zariyah Perry
Dallas, TX
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Theater, 2023
George Porteous
New York, NY
Dalton School
Theater, 2023
Sophia Rabin
Newport Beach, CA
Corona Del Mar High School
Voice, 2023
Cassidy Reigel
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore School of the Arts
Dance, 2023
Christopher Shin
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill High School East
Classical Music, 2023
Gavin Trotmore
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley High School
Design Arts, 2023
Cole Willis
Dallas, TX
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Film, 2023
Bayan Yunis
Fort Wayne, IN
Carroll High School
Photography, 2023
