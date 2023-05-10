CBS REVEALS ITS 2023-2024 PRIMETIME LINEUP

The New Dramas ELSBETH and MATLOCK and the previously announced TRACKER Join 22 Returning Shows

New Schedule Features Expanded 90-Minute Editions of SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE on Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM

Super Bowl LVIII Will Air on Feb. 11, 2024

TRACKER to Premiere After the Super Bowl

New Comedy POPPA'S HOUSE, Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., to Debut Mid-Season

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS today announced its 2023-2024 primetime programming lineup of CBS Originals, featuring three new dramas, one new comedy, special event programming and 22 returning series. CBS Sports will also present SUPER BOWL LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 , live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The three new drama series include ELSBETH, starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth's insightful and offbeat ways. ELSBETH is based on the character featured in THE GOOD WIFE and THE GOOD FIGHT.

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis). MATLOCK is inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

The previously announced drama TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. TRACKER is set to premiere in the highly coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 .

Also premiering later in the season is the new comedy POPPA'S HOUSE, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans stars as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

The new schedule of CBS Original series also includes the return of the #1 new broadcast series FIRE COUNTRY, #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON, the #1 broadcast drama NCIS and #1 news program 60 MINUTES.

"CBS programming across entertainment, news and sports continues to appeal to audiences on all platforms, including Paramount+, the fastest-growing streaming service in the U.S.," said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS. "It all starts with a winning broadcast Network that has an undeniable track record for nurturing long-running franchises and launching new hits every year. The new shows and schedule set to launch next year, combined with the Super Bowl, NCAA Tournament, the GRAMMY Awards and other Network events will make America's top-rated Network an even bigger force next year."

"Along with our outstanding team at the Network, I am incredibly excited to introduce four new series with big-name talent portraying distinct, bold, engaging characters," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "These new shows from marquee auspices capture everything our viewers love about a CBS series – unique personalities, suspenseful drama, intrigue, high stakes, and relatable laugh-out-loud comedy with heart and humor. The new additions to our lineup are a stellar complement to our winning slate of returning series and we are confident they will resonate with our viewers on broadcast and streaming platforms."

In addition to CBS' new and returning top series, the Network's year-round schedule of original programming also features annual high-profile events, including the prestigious Tony Awards, the GRAMMY Awards, the CMT Music Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.

CBS Sports' portfolio of marquee properties and championships will feature the NFL, with a schedule highlighted by the most-watched NFL window at 4:25 PM, ET on Sundays, as well as Wild Card and Divisional Playoff games plus the AFC Championship in January, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in March, the Masters Tournament in April, the PGA Championship in May, and the UEFA Champions League Final in June. This summer, CBS Sports will broadcast the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup Playoffs, including the PGA TOUR Championship in August. Big Ten Football comes to CBS beginning this fall, along with the SEC ON CBS, including the championship game in December. CBS will also air the NWSL Championship game in primetime in November.

MONDAY – Monday's winning slate returns intact with the popular comedies THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opening the night from 8:00-9:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, the #1 broadcast series, NCIS, returns for season 21, leading into the third season of NCIS: HAWAI`I at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY – FBI Tuesday returns with the top-rated lineup of the night. FBI opens the night at 8:00 PM, followed by FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 9:00 PM and FBI: MOST WANTED concluding the block of heroic storytelling at 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY – Two iconic reality series will expand to 90 minutes each to deliver a full night of adventure and challenges. The groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+, SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off the night at 8:00 PM. At 9:30 PM, the globe-trotting, Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan returns, ending at 11:00 PM.

THURSDAY – Thursdays kick off with the top two comedies on television. The #1 comedy, YOUNG SHELDON, anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the #2 comedy series, GHOSTS, at 8:30 PM. At 9:00 PM, the witty drama SO HELP ME TODD, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, returns and serves as a perfect pairing with the humorous new drama ELSBETH, starring Carrie Preston, at 10:00 PM.

FRIDAY – CBS' most dominant night will feature the return of S.W.A.T. at 8:00 PM followed at 9:00 PM with television's #1 new series and CBS' #1 streaming series on Paramount+, FIRE COUNTRY. At 10:00 PM, Friday's consistent winner, BLUE BLOODS starring Tom Selleck, closes out one of television's strongest nights as it returns for its 14th season.

SATURDAY – CBS' Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network's popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday's #1 non-sports primetime series.

SUNDAY –As always, CBS' Sunday night starts at 7:00 PM with 60 MINUTES, television's acclaimed #1 news program, followed at 8:00 PM by the new legal drama MATLOCK, starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates. At 9:00 PM, one of television's top shows, averaging over 10 million multiplatform viewers a week and reigning as the most-watched drama among African American viewers, THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, returns for a fourth season. During the first half of the season, when the CBS Sunday primetime lineup often starts later due to late afternoon NFL broadcasts, the 10:00 PM slot will feature encore broadcasts of popular Network dramas. CSI: VEGAS returns for its third season to anchor the 10:00 PM slot later in the year.

THE NEW FALL DRAMAS:

ELSBETH (Thursday, 10:00-11:00 PM)

ELSBETH (PRNewswire)

ELSBETH stars Carrie Preston (THE GOOD WIFE) as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Based on the character featured in THE GOOD WIFE and THE GOOD FIGHT.

ELSBETH stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins are executive producers. Tolins will serve as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

MATLOCK (Sunday, 8:00-9:00 PM)

MATLOCK (PRNewswire)

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who achieved success in her younger years, and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name.

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

TRACKER (Premieres after the Super Bowl 2024)

TRACKER (PRNewswire)

TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

TRACKER stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene as Reenie, Robin Weigert as Teddi, Abby McEnany as Velma and Eric Graise as Bobby. Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben Winters, Hilary Weisman Graham and Jeffrey Deaver are executive producers. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. The series is produced by Twentieth Television.

NEW COMEDY FOR MID-SEASON:

POPPA'S HOUSE

POPPA’S HOUSE (PRNewswire)

POPPA'S HOUSE, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

POPPA'S HOUSE stars Damon Wayans as Poppa, Damon Wayans Jr. as Damon, Essence Atkins as Ivy and Tetona Jackson as Nina. Wayans and Kevin Hench are executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Hench and Wayans. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

