HiBid Hosts Over 1,500 Online Auctions Last Week, with Vintage Race Cars, Motorcycles, and Cycling Memorabilia Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 670,000 lots were sold in 1,506 auctions held through the HiBid auction platform last week. Events running from May 1st through the 7th generated over $34.8 million in gross merchandise value. Total hammer value exceeded $59.5 million.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Auctions currently open for bidding feature an incredible range of lots, including late-model and classic cars, sports cars, speedboats, bicycles, collectible cycling memorabilia, framed artwork, antique clocks, and wooden duck decoys. Noteworthy lots in the automobile category include a 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter, a 1952 Jeep Willys Overland Wagon, and a 1932 Ford Coupe.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

May 1st-7th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $34.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $59.5+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 672,954

Timed Auctions: 1,392

Live Auctions: 114

Bids Placed: 3.84+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.83+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Motorcycles, Cars, and Memorabilia Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Date: May 11th

Seller: Manshed Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Cars, Trucks, and More

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 20th-May 18th

Seller: Rt 66 Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Online Estates Auction 20th Century Paintings

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 16th-May 17th

Seller: Jim Racine Auctions

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

