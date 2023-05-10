International Artist Bruce Munro to debut "Field of Light" public artwork on Manhattan's East Side at site of proposed Freedom Plaza Project

This 6-acre installation celebrating freedom, global democracy and the creative spirit embodied by New York City will premiere in Fall 2023.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro will debut his immersive public art installation Field of Light, spanning more than six-acres from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, just south of the United Nations, at the proposed mixed-use Freedom Plaza being developed by the Soloviev Group.

Similar to Field of Light in Longwood Gardens, PA (pictured), Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature an array of 17,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres that immerse viewers in an ethereal landscape. Copyright © 2022 Bruce Munro. All rights reserved. Photography by Serena Munro. (PRNewswire)

Scheduled to open in Fall 2023 and remain in place for 12 months, Field of Light will transform this six-acre site into a welcoming art installation for members of the community and all New Yorkers, as well as present meaningful opportunities for engagement and educational programming.

Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Field of Light will honor New York City as a beacon of freedom and hope around the world. Inspired by the human connection to the stars, the essential elements of our universe, the Freedom Plaza installation will feature an array of 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres, which will illuminate with a slow, subtle change of hue. The effect will be that of a muted and ethereal painted landscape. Existing at the nexus of art, technology and nature, Field of Light will create a contemplative moment in this totally unique waterfront open space.

London-born Munro is globally recognized for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his lifelong study of natural light and curiosity about shared human experiences.

"Bruce shares an aligned commitment to the use of sustainable and innovative technologies to spark imagination and push the bounds of creativity. We are thrilled to work with him on this significant project," said Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of Soloviev Group.

"Light has always played a major part in my life and work, and for me, is a natural medium to use. With the light installation at Freedom Plaza in Manhattan, I intend to stimulate the imagination and senses of any viewer by creating a breathtaking immersive experience that utilizes every hue of light to create a visual Eden," said artist Bruce Munro.

"New York City has always been and continues to be a global epicenter of freedom and the creative spirit. The unique six-acre site at Freedom Plaza provides a rare opportunity to showcase Bruce's inspirational and bold vision to New York City," said Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group. "We are thrilled to share the Field of Light exhibit with our community this fall."

Details about access and site logistics will be made public over the coming months.

Munro's work has been commissioned by and displayed in gallery exhibitions, parks, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums across the globe, including New York's Guggenheim Museum; the Sharjah Museum of Art in the UAE; Sotheby's Beyond Limits at Chatworth, Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Uluru, Northern Territory Australia—the inspiration for the Field of Light; Texas Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center; and most recently Kings Canyon, Northern Territory, Australia, among others. His work is also held in the permanent collections of museums and public art collections worldwide.

An anticipated museum at Freedom Plaza will highlight the promotion of human rights and the advancement of freedom of speech, thought, and expression. The museum's extensive collection will feature artwork from celebrated international artists, large scale experiential installations, and significant historical artifacts. The permanent display will include renowned masterpieces, as well as slabs from the Berlin Wall, a timely and reflective symbol of hope, peace, and reunification.

The proposed Freedom Plaza will feature over four acres of sustainable green open space with walking paths; a world-class hotel and an array of shopping and dining options; two residential towers with a significant number of permanently affordable apartments; robust waterfront access; and a proposed gaming facility for New York's Downstate gaming license bid in partnership with global entertainment district leader, Mohegan.

This socially and environmentally responsible development will link to the East River Esplanade and be accessible from Grand Central Station and the 34th Street Ferry. Soloviev Group and Mohegan share a vision to deliver on fundamentals that strengthen local communities, including pursuing carbon-neutral development, creating new public open space, adding affordable housing amid the current shortage, and generating thousands of new jobs and economic benefits for the community and the city as a whole.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Soloviev Building Company