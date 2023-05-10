PAPA'S PILAR INTRODUCES RYE-FINISHED RUM AS ITS FOURTH EXPRESSION TO ITS FLAGSHIP FLEET

The Ultra-Premium Rum Brand Expands its National Portfolio with a Rum Inspired by the Bourbon Trail

KEY WEST, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Papa's Pilar Rum , the ultra-premium rum brand inspired by legendary novelist Ernest Hemingway, announces that it has added a Rye-Finished Rum to its national portfolio, marking this as the fourth expression added to the flagship fleet.

Papa's Pilar Rye-Finished Rum marries Master Distiller Ron Call's passion for innovative rum with his roots in the whiskey industry. As a 7th generation master distiller, Ron, alongside members of his family, has created several whiskey brands along the legendary bourbon trail. With 49 years of Master Distilling behind him, the majority of which includes whiskey, this release allows Ron to return to his roots while producing a perfectly crafted premium spirit that both rum and whiskey aficionados will enjoy.

"I was eager to infuse the practices and nuances I garnered from my work in the whiskey industry into a finished rum that I'm proud to put my name on," said Ron Call. "Our new Rye-Finished Rum is an ode to Papa Hemingway who has inspired our dedication to innovation with his desire to constantly explore uncharted territories. We are looking forward to getting this into the hands of our fans as they embark on their own adventures."

Now officially available for purchase, Papa's Pilar Rye-Finished Rum is made using the brand's Dark Rum, which is solera blended with rums sourced from Barbados, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela and Florida. The rum is further finished in once-used straight rye whiskey barrels made from heavily charred white oak, a rare process that resulted in a complexity and depth not often seen in the premium rum category. Papa's Pilar Rye-Finished Rum offers an oak-forward taste with subtle hints of coffee, baking spices and dark chocolate. Bottled at 43% alcohol by volume, the rum has a nose of oak, burnt sugar, dates and baking spices, with a long and warm lingering finish of cacao and caramel.

While Papa's Pilar is a rum meant for sipping, the brand recommends enjoying this spirit however you like. Kyle Cooper who leads Papa's Pilar's bar program, has developed the '62nd Street Manhattan' cocktail specially for this release -- a rum spin on the classic cocktail, the recipe name pays homage to Hemingway's home during his time spent in New York City.

6nd Street Manhattan

2 ounces Papa's Pilar Rye-Finished Rum

0.5 ounce sweet vermouth

Dash of Angostura bitters

Directions: Stir with ice to chill and dilute. Serve up or on the rocks, and garnish with dirty cherries or an orange peel.

Papa's Pilar Rye-Finished Rum (SRP: $49.99) is now available in select retailers nationwide, as well as on Papa's Pilar's website at https://www.papaspilar.com/pages/shop . For more information, visit the website or follow Papa's Pilar on Instagram @papaspilar.

About Papa's Pilar Rum

Papa's Pilar Rum is an ultra-premium rum brand whose blends are hand-selected and artfully blended by 7th generation Master Distiller Ron Call. All 4 of Papa's Pilar flagship rum offerings, the dark rum, blonde rum, sherry-finished rum, and the rye-finished rum are molasses based and undergo a Solera blending process. The brand was created alongside the Hemingway family to celebrate his life as a captivating adventurer and his "Never a spectator" mindset. The Papa's Pilar Distillery is located in Key West, Florida where they offer tours, cocktail classes and rum tastings. The Hemingway family & Papa's Pilar Rum have collectively contributed millions of dollars to causes & communities that advance literacy, water conservation, reef restoration and other worthy initiatives that would make Papa proud.

