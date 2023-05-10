Perrone Robotics and Global Finance Group Partner to Bring Turnkey Autonomous Vehicle Program to University and College Campuses

New 'AutoCampus' Program Brings Roadworthy Zero Emissions Autonomous

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. ("Perrone"), the industry's leading autonomous vehicle (AV) kit and turnkey AV solutions provider, annonce "AutoCampus", a new turnkey AV deployment program for universities and college campuses. Under the AutoCampus program, a standard vehicle platform, complete AV configuration, lease-based pricing model, contract vehicle, as well as full service commissioning, support, and training of operations is offered to universities and colleges. AVs provided under the program can be used by universities and colleges for day-to-day campus shuttle operations, V.I.P. shuttle service and demonstrations, and for incorporation into R&D programs.

The initial vehicle platform offered under the program is a zero emissions all electric Ford E-Transit van with seating capacities of up to 12 passengers and optional ADA-compliant wheelchair accessible configuration. The Ford E-Transit is a Buy America compliant and FMVSS compliant vehicle capable of operation on public roads. Each vehicle is equipped with Perrone's TONY AV Kit bringing Level 4 autonomy for mapped zones of operation on campuses.

Perrone has partnered with Global Finance Group (GFG) to provide affordable access to leasing of the vehicles and technology for those participating in the program. By lowering the financial barriers to this technology, Perrone and GFG open the doors for universities and colleges to bring fully functional autonomy to their communities for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation.

Perrone is building on a long tradition of working with universities and colleges in bringing their AV technology to provide operations and to also serve as R&D platforms on campuses. Perrone has a history of working with institutions of higher learning including current work with the University of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Johns Hopkins University, University of Hawaii, University of Virginia, Eastern Michigan University, and Drexel University.

"Having been immersed in, affiliated with, or surrounded by universities for over 35 years, I know the special challenges that can exist in getting around on a large campus. Many of us have that same recurring dream of being late for your classes or an exam.", states Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics. "With our autonomous solution for mapped zones of operation, we've been bringing turnkey autonomous transit vehicles to a wide variety of campuses. With the AutoCampus program and our partnership with GFG, we are now able to combine the vehicles, leasing, and services into one cohesive package to make procurement and adoption easy and repeatable."

Under the AutoCampus program, Perrone and GFG are able to offer a dynamic and groundbreaking end to end package. The AutoCampus program is inclusive of a zero emissions, ADA-compliant, Buy America compliant, and FMVSS compliant vehicle; integrated autonomous technology, operations training, and support; bundled in a monthly lease payment. GFG works with academic institutions to ensure that they have the best possible rate and terms that the market has to offer.

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV-Retrofit kit.

