PETIT BASSET GRIFFON VENDÉEN WINS BEST IN SHOW AT THE 147TH ANNUAL WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen "Buddy" won Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan under judge Ms. Elizabeth "Beth" Sweigart at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, May 9.

The 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (PRNewswire)

This is the first time in Westminster history that a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen has been awarded Best in Show

Buddy, a 6-year-old male of Palm Springs, California, officially known as CH Soletrader Buddy Holly, is handled by Janice Hayes, co-owned by Janice Hayes, Lizzie Cadmore, Cathy O'Neill and Donna Moore, and bred by Gavin and Sara Robertson. Buddy bested a field of 2,500 entered dogs to win Best in Show on Tuesday night after two days of Best of Breed, Group and Best in Show competition.

The Pekingese "Rummie", officially known as GCH CH Pequest Rum Dum, won Reserve Best in Show with handler, David Fitzpatrick.

Best in Show was televised live on FS1 on Tuesday evening. The Empire State Building illuminated the New York City skyline in Westminster's iconic purple and gold to celebrate the 147th annual event. For full results and video, visit westminsterkennelclub.org .

About the Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby, and since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission, which enhances the lives of all dogs, celebrates the companionship of dogs and promotes responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week with over 3,000 dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. America's Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.® Visit us on, westminsterkennelclub.org , on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 15 of the past 16 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

