Veeva Partners with Sanofi to Transform its Quality System

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Sanofi is implementing Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to modernize quality management across the company, including consumer healthcare (CHC). As the first key milestone of Sanofi's implementation, the CHC division is now live with Vault QualityDocs and the first business processes of Vault QMS. To streamline content management and GxP training, the CHC division also selected Veeva Vault Training. The rest of Sanofi will go live over the coming year.

"Building a strong foundation of quality systems and processes is critical to our success," said Maïté Durrenbach, chief quality officer at Sanofi. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite delivers a highly scalable enterprise solution that supports our ambition to set up a more dynamic quality operating model which is high-performing and data-driven. This will enable the Sanofi Play to Win transformation."

Adopting a unified quality solution with industry best practices will advance Sanofi's broader digital transformation initiatives. With Veeva Vault Quality Suite, Sanofi will standardize quality management across all divisions and sites on a modern cloud platform.

"We're excited to partner with Sanofi on their quality transformation journey," said Mike Jovanis, vice president, quality and manufacturing at Veeva.

As the shift to digital quality gains momentum, more than 500 life sciences companies use Vault Quality applications to modernize quality management across R&D and manufacturing. To learn more about Vault Quality, visit veeva.com/Quality.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. For more information, visit sanofi.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

