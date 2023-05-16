Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2023 Program with Shell

The partnerships-focused accelerator is accepting applications from startups with innovations for carbon utilization, storage, and traceability

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, and Shell , a global energy leader, are now accepting applications for Greentown Go Make 2023 . Designed to accelerate startup-corporate partnerships to advance climatetech, this Greentown Go program is focused on technologies for carbon utilization, storage, and traceability.

More specifically, Go Make 2023 is interested in alternative carbon feedstocks for carbon-intensive commodities; biogenic and nature-based solutions; and solutions for carbon storage and traceability. Further details on the specific technology areas of interest can be found in the request for applications.

Startups selected for the program will gain access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational workshops throughout the duration of the highly structured, six-month program. Program benefits for the participating startups include:

Shell GameChanger , and/or investment opportunities A platform to engage leadership from Shell to explore potential partnership outcomes aimed at accelerating novel and innovative carbon utilization solutions. Outcomes may include, but are not limited to: mentorship on technology validation and scaling, joint development, licensing deals, pilot projects, admittance to, and/or investment opportunities

$15,000 in non-dilutive grant funding

Mentorship, networking opportunities, and partnership-focused programming from the Greentown community of climatetech startup experts

Exclusive access to the Greentown and Shell networks

Desk space and membership within Greentown for the duration of the program

As part of its technology portfolio, Shell is investing in net-zero-carbon and carbon-removal technologies to mitigate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Go Make 2023 will help support Shell's strategy by facilitating the development and scaling of technologies for carbon utilization, storage, and traceability in areas such as chemicals, low-carbon fuels, nature-based solutions, sectoral decarbonization (including agriculture, construction, mining, and more), bio-CCU, and wider carbon-abatement-enabling technologies.

"Collaboration to accelerate technology development is critical to developing the energy solutions we need for a low-carbon energy future, and I am excited to see what novel technologies arise from startups participating in the Greentown Go Make 2023 program," said Ed Holgate, Commercial Partnerships Manager at Shell.

Greentown runs Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These startup-corporate partnerships programs challenge the status quo within each key greenhouse-gas sector as they accelerate partnerships between industry giants and innovators.

"Greentown Go brings together groundbreaking climatetech startups and the corporations that can help commercialize and scale their technologies," says Kevin T. Taylor, Interim CEO and CFO at Greentown Labs. "Every Greentown Go program aims to drive climate impact and accelerate the energy transition. We look forward to working with Shell, a long-time Greentown partner, on this important program and supporting the latest innovations in carbon utilization, storage, and traceability."

Applications for Go Make 2023 are due by Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Make 2023 website .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $4 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Greentown Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications

julia@greentownlabs.com

888.954.6836 ext. 1

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. We use advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future. For more than 100 years, Shell has been shaping the energy industry. Today we continue to invest in innovation and entrepreneurship, both inside and outside Shell. Find out more about our approach to entrepreneurship and innovation at https://www.shell.com/gamechanger and https://www.shell.com/shellventures .

Shell Media:

https://www.shell.us/media

