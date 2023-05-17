Curbio Adds Pay-When-You-Sell Home Staging Services to Help Realtors® Reduce Number of Partners Needed to Get Homes Ready For Market

The leading fix-now, pay-when-you-sell home improvement solution makes it easy to repair, update and stage homes without having to pay out of pocket

POTOMAC, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces the launch of its new home staging service. Real estate agents can leverage Curbio's latest offering to help stage their clients' homes seamlessly with no upfront costs, saving sellers time and helping them make more money.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Staging is shown to decrease days on market and increase the price a home sells for. According to the National Association of Realtors, 23% of buyers' agents said that staging a home boosts offers as much as 5% compared to similar homes that weren't staged.

Curbio's physical home staging services includes a team of design experts who strategically lay out furniture and decor to highlight and accentuate a home's most appealing assets.

Home staging is just one of Curbio's services for agents to leverage. The company offers updates and renovations that get sellers a high ROI for their home – everything from cleaning, painting and organizing to full kitchen remodels and whole-home makeovers. Curbio also recently launched its new inspection repair tool, streamlining the estimate and repair processes for agents following home inspection reports, getting homes to the closing stage faster. Sellers do not pay for Curbio's services until closing – with zero fees or interest.

"We are no longer in a hot seller's market, which means buyers are choosier and less willing to pay more for a home that is not move-in ready," said Olivia Mariani, CMO at Curbio. "At Curbio, we are leveraging technology to make it as convenient as possible for agents and their sellers to take the steps that will get them the maximum value for their house – whether that's through home staging, simple updates, major renovations or inspection report repairs."

As the licensed and insured general contractor, real estate agents can hand off any pre-listing home improvement projects to Curbio, so that they can sell their listings for top dollar without spending hours on the phone lining up contractors. Pitching Curbio's fix first, pay-when-you-sell service to win listings is also a popular use-case for agents in a tight inventory market.

Curbio's recently launched mobile app allows real estate agents to get instant estimates for staging services, pre-listing projects and necessary inspection repairs for current and prospective clients. At the touch of a button, real estate agents can generate an immediate price and ROI estimate for repairs, updates and renovations.

Curbio's full-service staging solution is currently available in Washington D.C., Baltimore, Richmond and Philadelphia/South New Jersey markets, with additional market expansions to come. Other markets can work with any stager they choose and use Curbio to pay at closing.

For a full list of Curbio's markets, click here.

Real estate agents can download Curbio's mobile app through Google Play and the App Store for a free estimate or visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

