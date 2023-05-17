PROTIVITI'S JOSEPH TARANTINO NAMED A ROBERT HALF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today that Joseph Tarantino has been named an RHI executive officer. He will also continue to serve in his current capacity as president and CEO of Protiviti, Robert Half's global business consulting subsidiary.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Tarantino is one of the founding members who launched Protiviti in 2002 and became its president and CEO in 2007. In 2022, Protiviti celebrated its 20th anniversary and achieved record revenues of $1.98 billion. Under Tarantino's leadership, the firm has grown to comprise almost 30% of Robert Half's annual revenues and combined segment income.

"Over the last two decades, Joe has led Protiviti to incredible heights and helped establish the successful go-to-market strategy that seamlessly blends the unique capabilities of our talent and business consulting solutions," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "I am very proud to have Joe join the RHI executive team."

Under Tarantino's leadership, Protiviti has consistently been named to the Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For and Consulting magazine 'Best Firms to Work For' lists. Tarantino has also received several individual accolades, including being recognized by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs and named three times to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship 100 in the Governance Professionals category. As a leader committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change. He currently serves on the board for Calvary Hospital in New York and the board of trustees for St. John's University.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes Best Employer for Diversity lists. Both Robert Half and Protiviti are among the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (Protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named as one of the 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, Protiviti has served more than 80% of Fortune 100 and nearly 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half