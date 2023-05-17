Tando Composites Announces Riverhead Building Supply as Flagship Dealer for Long Island

QUEBEC CITY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando Composites announced today that Riverhead Building Supply has become the latest flagship dealer for Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone, the #1 brand of Composite Stone. Riverhead Building Supply has been a family-owned business since 1948, servicing the entire Long Island Market from their 13 locations throughout the Island.

"Tando brings game-changing brands to the building market with authentic composite alternatives like Beach House Shake and TandoStone, and we're excited to offer them to our customers," said Greg Goodale, Director of Purchasing, Riverhead Building Supply. "Beach House Shake particularly stands out in coastal areas, because of the authentic shades that provide instant gratification for homeowners who want the beautiful look of natural cedar shingles," he said.

"At a time when our dealers tell us that natural cedar shingles are in short supply, we are thrilled to provide Riverhead with Beach House Shake as a solution for their customers," said Ralph Bruno, CEO and President of Derby Building Products, parent company of Tando Composites. "We know that Long Islanders love their cedar shingles, now with Beach House Shake they have a revolutionary shingle that will stay looking "perfect" from the day it is installed for the life of their home."

Approved by Miami-Dade County for High Velocity Hurricane Zones, Beach House Shake's composite technology delivers a new level of authenticity along with architectural precision. Every shingle is unique and it installs more than five times faster than natural cedar shingles – saving time and money on installation costs. It is available in in four natural cedar shades: Atlantica, a silvery gray reminiscent of bleached cedar shingles; Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, is preferred by siding installers for its lightweight and easy one-person installation. Without the need for masons, mortar, or adhesives, TandoStone installs in a fraction of the time of stone or stone veneer using common siding tools.

Learn more at www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandocomposites.com. Click here to learn more about Riverhead Building Supply

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. Learn more at www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandocomposites.com.

About Riverhead Building Supply

General contractors, custom home builders, remodelers, architects and homeowners throughout Long Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island count on Riverhead for a broad range of lumber, building materials, and specialty services. From frame to finish, we have the tools, hardware, paints, fine cabinetry, wide plank wood flooring, mouldings and trim that you need. Make the smart choices for your building materials to ensure that every project is a smooth success. Build Smarter. Build Better. https://www.rbscorp.com

