ASICS AND BSN SPORTS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF NATIONWIDE SOUND MIND, SOUND BODY CONTEST

Four schools have been named as the inaugural recipients of the contest award

BOSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS and BSN SPORTS are excited to announce the winners of the ASICS x BSN SPORTS Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest supporting youth programs in the sports of cross country, track & field, volleyball and wrestling. The winning schools have each received a $12,000 award to bolster their programs and instill further confidence in their athletes.

ASICS x BSN SPORTS (PRNewswire)

The four winning youth programs that are championing the power of Sound Mind, Sound Body to impact their athletes, schools and local communities are:

Shelby County School District Cross Country Program of Columbiana, Alabama

Kankakee School District 111 Track & Field Program of Kankakee, Illinois

Shiloh High School Volleyball Program of Snellville, Georgia

New Albany - Floyd County Consolidated School District Wrestling Program of New Albany, Indiana

"All four of these well-respected programs have earned the right to receive this award," said Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President. "You can feel these young athletes' passion, energy and love of their respective sports just by watching their submission videos, and that's exactly why we partnered with ASICS to launch this contest – to support and elevate youth programs across the country. We're honored to play a role in helping these coaches obtain much-needed equipment and resources so they can continue to develop their programs and make lasting impacts on their teams and athletes for years to come."

Along with the $12,000, the four winning schools are also awarded a free professional development session through the Believe in You Empowerment Program. The Believe in You Empowerment Program, developed by BSN SPORTS' parent company Varsity Brands , provides free resources and curriculum to guide teachers and coaches in facilitating character education and leadership development to help students unlock their potential and strive toward their goals.

"Seeing these coaches and athletes talk about their schools and communities with such passion is incredibly rewarding for us at ASICS," said Cat Ayers, Senior Director, Marketing, ASICS North America. "We can't wait to see how winning the Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest will uplift these athletes both now and into the future."

For more information on ASICS, please visit, www.asics.com and for BSN SPORTS, please visit, www.bsnsports.com .

