Berger Montague PC Investigates Possible Class Action Lawsuit Against PharMerica Over Data Breach Affecting More Than 5.8 Million Individuals

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague advises any individual who received a data breach notice from PharMerica, the long-term care pharmacy services provider, about a potential class action lawsuit.

If you received a data breach notice, you may learn more about this investigation and sign up for a potential lawsuit by visiting: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/pharmerica-data-breach/

Berger Montague is investigating a potential class action lawsuit against PharMerica Corporation and its parent company, BrightSpring Health Services , following PharMerica's announcement that it experienced a large data breach impacting the protected health information and other sensitive information of over 5.8 million individuals.

In a notice PharMerica posted on the Maine Attorney General's website, the company listed the total number of individuals affected as 5,815,591. PharMerica also published notice of the data breach on its own website , which states that the protected health and sensitive information compromised in the data breach includes individuals' "names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medication lists and health insurance information."

Berger Montague PC is a national, full-spectrum plaintiffs' law firm that litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. For 53 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in consequential, precedent-setting cases and has recovered more than $36 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. A pioneer in the use of class actions in antitrust and securities litigation, the firm has since expanded into consumer, employment, environmental, and insurance litigation. Today, Berger Montague has more than 75 lawyers across six offices, including Philadelphia, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Toronto.

Contacts:

Mark DeSanto

mdesanto@bm.net

215.875.3046

Noel Hemphill

nhemphill@bm.net

