Hello Soju makes their debut in Nevada partnering with EDC Las Vegas in multiyear deal

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New soju brand 'Hello Soju' partners with EDC Las Vegas in a 2-year deal to bring its soju seltzers to the world's largest dance music festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hello Soju, a company owned by multi-media holding company The Hello Group, debuted at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, selling out of product during weekend 1, with continuous lines outside their activation which was located in Indio Central Market.

Following up on the success in California, Hello Soju now plans to take Las Vegas by storm by partnering with EDC Las Vegas as the exclusive soju sponsor. The soju seltzers come in six flavors; watermelon, peach, green grape, lychee, lemon yuzu and asian pear. The #SOJUlicious 7% ABV ready-to-drink cocktails are made using soju, natural fruit juice and sparkling water - gluten free with no artificial sweeteners or colors. Hello Soju has teamed up with Insomniac, bringing a new tasting experience to EDC Las Vegas Headliners, within one of the festival's brand-new experiential areas in Daisy Fields. All six Hello Soju flavors will be available to enjoy in this new area, while flavors "Green Grape" and "Peach" will be widely available across all festival bars, including all GA and VIP areas.

Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group, says, "Hello Soju is a brand that closely aligns with music, having been incubated by a music-first company, with a particularly large footprint in pop & K-Pop music publishing. We have been working with Insomniac in a variety of capacities for years, from song releases to live shows, so we are thrilled to be able to activate THG's latest venture in such a meaningful way, at one of the best festivals you can possibly experience in the world. We can't wait to drink Hello Soju under the electric sky, and watch some of our talent live!"

Hello Soju will also sponsor Wet Republic's EDC Week at MGM Grand Resort & Casino Las Vegas, presented by Proximity, which boasts an impressive line up including Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Loud Luxury.

Having been able to taste test to such a consumer mass, Hello Soju soon plans to release its variety pack in stores by late May, including BevMo and Go Puff to name a few. But, for those with a more specific taste, individual 4 packs are available on Hello Soju's online store, as well as a custom variety pack builder and a bi-weekly or monthly subscription service for those who just can't get enough.

About The Hello Group

Operating in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Budapest, Brussels, and Seoul, The Hello Group is an innovative, fully-fledged entertainment and multimedia holding company, operating more than 16 businesses within its portfolio. Hello has divisions spanning across talent management, music distribution (in partnership with AWAL), music publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), TV and film production, digital marketing, live touring, web3, tech, venture and consumer products. THG's roster have been involved in 41 Billboard #1 chart results and more than 70 golden and platinum records, winning countless awards including Golden Disc Awards, MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, UK Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG's music division is one of the leading US-based companies operating in K-pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT127, Twice, Girls Generation, KAI, Baekhyun, Monsta X, Cravity, WayV and more.

Operating in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Budapest, Brussels, and Seoul, THG's combined clientele includes some of the world's foremost artists and top-tier digital talent, major labels, tv/film networks, brands and more.

