"STAND UP FOR SCIENCE" SWISS BIOTECH INNOVATION ON DISPLAY AT THE BIO 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION IN BOSTON JUNE 5-8, 2023

ZURICH, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss life science innovation will be on display again at the BIO 2023 convention in Boston. Switzerland Global Enterprise and Presence Switzerland will present 47 leading Swiss biotech stars at the SWISS BIOTECH pavilion demonstrating why Switzerland was once again voted the most innovative economy in the world in 2022 by the Global Innovation Index (GII).
The conference's theme "Stand up for Science" is well-reflected in the impressive range and depth of innovation showcasing a diverse array of first-in-class therapeutic Biotech Swiss companies and startups, which spans the entire drug discovery and development process, from the analysis of omics data to the utilization of AI in designing clinical, visitors will be able to meet the company leaders, learn about the science and discuss potential collaborations.
"For more than a century, Switzerland has established and expanded its role as a leading life sciences research, development and manufacturing hub, helping to develop new therapeutic treatments and establish new modalities and platform technologies to address global medical needs." Michael Altorfer CEO, Swiss Biotech Association.
Switzerland remains one of the most attractive business locations for both startups and world-leading technology companies and offers an outstanding framework for procuring capital. The economic and scientific environment boasts the presence of successful international chemical and pharmaceutical companies, as well as innovative firms from the medical technology, biotechnology, and nanotechnology sectors, making it highly suitable for strategic partnerships, licensing, or patent sales.
Along with their partners, the Swiss Biotech Association, Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse and swissnex, S-GE and their representatives in the US, the Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to BIO 2023.
The companies and organizations attending are:
- Acthera Therapeutics AG – targeted drug delivery for acute cardiovascular events
- AlphaOnco Swiss SA - technology based on the use of magnetosomes for cancer treatment
- Ariadne.ai AG - the fastest way to analyze thousands of biomedical images
- Astra Therapeutics – precision drug engineering across the whole range of parasitic diseases
- Aurealis Therapeutics – multi-target cell & gene therapy platform to address unmet needs
- Avance - offers financial advisory, licensing and valuation services to clients
- BaselArea – Leading Life Science Hub in Europe
- BioAlps Association – Empowering the Swiss Health Valley
- BioArk - A Swiss life science community in Switzerland built to grow, last and succeed
- Bioengineering AG – turning plants into assets
- Biopôle – a vibrant life science community
- Ceidos SA – develops C-NETICS, an automated system for continuously monitoring cell density and viability
- Cellestia Biotech AG - cancer gene therapies
- Cellvie - therapeutic mitochondria transplantation
- Cerbios-Pharma SA – development and manufacturing of chemical and biological APIs
- CIS Pharma AG – develops immuno-conjugates, ADCs and Radioligands, for cancer patients
- Endotelix –solutions for Antiphospholipid Syndrome, including diagnostic tests and therapies
- Epic Suisse AG – complex designed specifically for the Biopharma industry
- EvlaBio AG – development of drug programs with significant unmet medical needs
- Excellgene – stable cell line development and recombinant protein manufacturing
- FluoSphera - human cell-based drug development assays
- Gadia SA - rapid in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test to detect nosocomial diseases
- Greater Geneva Berne Area – Europe's best location
- Greater Zurich Area – successful Biopharma expansions
- ImmunSkills SA – allogenic cell therapy for solid cancers
- InCephalo AG – Next generation therapies for brain cancers
- InSphero AG – In vitro solutions simplifying 3D cell culture
- KPMG – supporting your growth ambition
- Molecular Partners AG – pioneer in DARP in therapeutics
- MPC Therapeutics – cellular rejuvenation to fight cancer & degenerative pathologies
- Novochizol SA - chitosan-based drug formulation, first-in-class polysaccharide nanospheres
- OM Pharma – leader in the prevention of recurrent respiratory and urinary tract infections
- Orio Therapeutics – early-stage RNA therapy and vaccine development programs
- PDC Therapeutics – developed smart nanomedicines for targeted therapies
- PreComb Therapeutics AG – uses 3D tumor modeling and 3DTwin® technology to connect drug discovery and clinical practice
- Rem Analytics - targeted genetic analysis: Advanced testing for genetic composition
- Risklick - AI-driven clinical trial design
- Sefunda AG – rapid PCR testing an accessible standard to date most infectious diseases
- Swiss Biotech Center SA – a CDMO dedicated to start-ups
- Synendos Therapeutics AG - neuropsychiatric therapeutics
- TargImmune Therapeutics AG – treatment of cancer using regulatory T cells
- ten23 health AG – human-centric and sustainable strategic partner of choice
- Valais – homeland of the Swiss Biopharm industry
- Vandria SA – Mitophagy inducers treat age-related and chronic diseases
- Venture Valuation – Valuation services and BD database
- WAMA Diagnostics SA – R&D and production of kits, reagents and laboratory equipment
- Weidmann Medical Technology AG – leading developer of innovative medical plastic injection molding components
The SWISS BIOTECH companies will be available for media and partner interviews the entire week.
