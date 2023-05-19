Harmonic Showcases Innovations for Broadband Network Convergence and Sustainability at ANGA COM 2023

Harmonic Shines a Light on its Brilliant Broadband Solutions that Forge the Path to 10G Fiber and DOCSIS 4.0

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that at ANGA COM 2023, the company will showcase its industry-leading solutions for sustainable, high-speed fiber and HFC broadband networks. Harmonic's market-leading, virtualized CableOS® Broadband Platform unifies the core and enables greater network agility, allowing operators to quickly bring competitive symmetrical multi-gigabit services to market.

"Harmonic's cloud-native, software-based broadband platform is the trusted choice of leading operators globally, offering a fast path to 10G broadband for operators of all sizes," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "At ANGA COM 2023, we will demonstrate how our field-proven CableOS Platform and network edge devices deliver fiber speeds sustainably and reliably."

Leading the Way to Brilliant Broadband

Harmonic's CableOS Platform and intelligent network edge devices will be showcased for a variety of innovative use cases at ANGA COM, including:

Next-gen broadband experiences and fiber speeds over DOCSIS network: Highlighting the field-proven power of its virtualized CableOS Platform and network edge devices, Harmonic will show how to achieve symmetric multi-gig speeds over a DOCSIS 3.1 network.

Fiber and DOCSIS network convergence, future-readiness and simple operations: Harmonic will demonstrate its unique, hybrid solutions for deploying both high-speed fiber and DOCSIS broadband services from the same node. Harmonic will also reveal its new cloud-based applications in its intelligent CableOS Central analytic system for DAA and fiber networks, providing operators with actionable insights and effective ways to reduce operational expenses.

Sustainability innovations for optimized power management: Harmonic will unveil its new, patented adaptive power-saving features, compatible with the company's Oyster and Ripple Remote PHY nodes. Leveraging Harmonic's market-leading vCMTS software and its Pebble Remote PHY device deployed in the outdoor node, operators can intelligently lower power consumption across the inside and outside plant footprint.

Bringing Sustainable Broadband Expertise to the ANGA COM Conference

Asaf Matatyaou, senior vice president, product, for Harmonic's broadband business, will discuss broadband network sustainability at the ANGA COM conference during the panel session, "Deploy Faster and Greener Broadband," on May 23 at 1:30 p.m.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in hall 8, booth C35, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/anga-com. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Today, Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS Platform powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

