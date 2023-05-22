Engiven is Selected to Receive Crypto.Giving Domain Name

The newly created .Giving TLD enables charities around the globe to leverage the .Giving domain suffix to capture donor generosity

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, a leading complex giving software technologies company, announced that they have been selected to receive the crypto.giving domain name by the .GIVING TLD registry.

(PRNewsfoto/Engiven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging crypto.giving domain, Engiven enables donations of 95 different cryptocurrencies to 1.8 million US charities.

Leveraging the new crypto.giving domain, Engiven has launched the crypto.giving website, which enables donors to give 95 different cryptocurrencies to most of the 1.8 million charities in the US through the Engiven Foundation. The crypto . giving site immediately provides an IRS-compliant donation receipt and the required tax documents, including a free crypto appraisal when required. It's the fastest way to donate crypto to a nonprofit. Furthermore, crypto . giving is powered by Engiven, a SOC 2 Type 2 certified organization.

"Engiven is a crypto generosity pioneer, having created the most advanced and secure crypto donation technologies for nonprofits and donation platforms," said James Lawrence, Co-founder and CEO of Engiven. "Now, with the launch of crypto.giving and our partnership with .GIVING, we are excited to provide an elegant way for donors to quickly choose their favorite charities to support and safely donate any amount of crypto."

.GIVING makes it easier for mission-driven organizations and philanthropic-minded individuals alike to raise money for various causes by streamlining the fundraising and donating experience. Both nonprofit and for-profit companies with CSR initiatives can use .GIVING to create a dedicated online space for fundraising and connecting with everyday people who want to give back and make the world a better place.

"Crypto.GIVING is a great example of how companies can expand their online presence using the new .GIVING TLD to raise money for social causes, and will empower individuals to contribute to the causes they connect with the most," says Anand Vora, Public Interest Registry's Vice President of Business Affairs. "We are excited to work with Engiven to expand the impact they are having through .GIVING."

.GIVING is the latest TLD from Public Interest Registry (PIR). As part of PIR's .ORG family of domains, .GIVING further empowers mission-driven organizations to engage with their communities and advance positive change.

The Engiven Foundation is a 501c3 fiscal sponsor which receives the crypto donations, exchanges them for USD and grants the funds directly to the nonprofit chosen by the donor. The process is highly automated, helps nonprofits eliminate the need for crypto wallets, and removes the need for charities to go through a lengthy verification process typically associated with establishing a crypto exchange account.

About Engiven

Engiven is a leading provider of complex giving solutions to public charities, faith-based organizations, universities, financial institutions, and giving platforms. The Engiven donation platform and developer tools enable highly secure and automated cryptocurrency and stock giving methodologies which help organizations maximize their giving opportunities. Engiven has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification and serves clients in the US and abroad. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Engiven, Inc.