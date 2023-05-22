Progressive Insurance® Introduces Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance Coverage for Commercial Auto Policy Holders

New offering will provide truckers safe, quick roadside assistance

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance, the number one commercial auto insurer and number one truck insurer*, is offering Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance (HT RSA) as an optional coverage to its commercial auto customers. A direct response to market research on preferred truck coverage needs, HT RSA helps cover the cost of towing and labor at the site of disablement. In collaboration with TTN Fleet Solutions**, which operates an extensive network of heavy-duty service providers, Progressive can now offer roadside assistance coverage in most policy states to commercial auto customers with heavy vehicles, including tractor-trailers, dump trucks, straight trucks and more.

"Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance offers peace of mind on the road and efficiently connects covered customers with a qualified service provider that specializes in handling heavy vehicle breakdowns," said Peter Niro, Truck Product Development Manager at Progressive Insurance. "We are bringing this top-requested offering to market to help customers overcome challenges on the road in a time of need and get them back on the road as soon as possible."

Covered customers simply have to call Progressive's roadside number to connect with TTN Fleet Solutions, which will dispatch a qualified service provider to the site of disablement. This process saves valuable time in finding a qualified provider and removes the need to file for reimbursement after the fact.

Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance can be used throughout the United States and in 10 Canadian provinces, regardless of the policy state, and the coverage is available to local, regional and long-haul truckers.

Coverage details:

Covers up to $500 in labor at the site of disablement and up to $5,000 in towing to the nearest qualified repair facility for the insured vehicle and attached trailer ( $250 deductible applies at time of service)

Covers insured vehicle and the attached trailer

Covers mechanical or electrical breakdown, battery failure, flat tire, lock-out, insufficient fuel/fluid, or entrapment in snow, mud, water, or sand within 100 feet of a road

Covers up to three roadside incidents per insured vehicle per six-month period

Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance is available for eligible customers and vehicles in most policy states, with plans to be available across the continental United States including Alaska by the end of 2023. In policy states where available, all heavy vehicles covered by Progressive Commercial are eligible except motorhomes, ice cream trucks and buses.

For more information on Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance, visit https://www.progressivecommercial.com/claims/heavy-truck-roadside-assistance/

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is one of the leading sellers of personal and commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance in the country, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

*Based on SNL Financial's 2022 national written premium data (for commercial auto) and S&P Global Market Intelligence 2021 national written premium data (for truck). Truck is classified as all For Hire Specialty (FHS) vehicles, all For Hire Transportation (FHT) vehicles, and all vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) greater than 16,000 lbs. for Tow, Contractors, and Business Auto.

***Policies in the states where available, but not on Progressive's latest administration system, will be eligible for Heavy Truck Roadside at renewal. Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance coverage provided and administered by TTN Fleet Solutions. Not available in all states or situations. Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance services and coverages subject to policy terms and limits and include towing, winching, battery charge/jump-starts, fuel and other fluid delivery, vehicle lockouts, and flat tire repair/replacement. Towing assistance determined on case-by-case scenario. Replacement parts, tires, fuel, fluids, lubricants, key, and other costs are additional.

