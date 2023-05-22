Student Transportation of America's Rachel Lane to Participate in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo

WALL, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Rachel Lane, the company's Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo being held in Pittsburgh, PA later this week. Lane, who leads STA's Green Fleet initiative, including the electric vehicle (EV) program which is rolling out in select markets across the country, will serve as a panelist during an educational session on the topic of "Planning for Electric School Buses." Lane and her industry peers will discuss how school districts and operators can best incorporate EV vehicles into their fleets to achieve operational savings and sustainability goals.

STA's Rachel Lane to Participate in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo (PRNewswire)

The panel is set for Wednesday, May 24 from 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. at the UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd, Moon Twp, PA.

"I am thrilled to be invited to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Electric Fleet Expo and am truly looking forward to meeting others that share my same commitment to help the transportation industry achieve a greener environment," said Lane. "STA has been steadily rolling out an ambitious EV program in select rural, suburban and urban environments over the last few years. Along the way, we have learned a lot about sustainability practices and gained trusted partners. I hope that by sharing our key learnings as a company, especially when it comes to investment, grant funding and operational considerations, we can help other Districts and operators take that leap and adopt EV."

With an audience consisting of local school districts as well as school bus and fleet operators from across southwestern PA, the Electric Fleet Expo is organized for the industry to share best practices for successfully planning, funding and maintaining an electric fleet. Conference visitors will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts on funding sources, view the latest electric vehicle models, and talk with vendors about charging technologies. The entire event will run from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 24 only.

In addition to Lane speaking, the following representatives will be on the panel discussion:

Grant Ervin , Director, Environmental Social Governance and Innovation, S&B USA Construction (Moderator)

Jane Culkin , Western Regional Manager, Market Development, Highland Fleets

Tim Gordon , Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Blue Bird

Emily Sapio , Life Scientist, Partnership Programs & Grants, U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Region

The EPA is also planning to share information about the second round of the Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

Lane joined STA from Public Services Electric & Gas Company (PSEG) Long Island's Electric Vehicles Program where she supported New York's nation-leading Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction goals by increasing the state's adoption of electric vehicles. Her experience in building out the necessary infrastructure and knowledge of utility and grid capabilities will be instrumental in leading STA's move toward fleet electrification. She is keenly focused on furthering the Company's commitment to achieving a greener environment through the addition of electric buses to its fleet.

Lane earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelly School of Business. She complimented her education by securing a certificate in Energy Innovation & Emerging Technologies from Stanford University, as well as attending leadership programs at Fordham University. Lane also served in the U.S. Air Force as a chief engineer and flight commander before moving on to Northrop Grumman Corporation where she served in roles of increasing responsibility in the development of military intelligence systems.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Student Transportation of America