Tampa General Hospital's John Couris Inducted Into Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame

The academic medical center's president and CEO joined Tampa's top business leaders recognized by the Florida Council on Economic Education.

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) president and CEO, was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame by the Florida Council on Economic Education. Couris and the three other inductees joined more than 200 of Tampa's top business leaders who have been inducted since 1988. The award ceremony was May 19.

John Couris, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) president and CEO, was inducted into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame by the Florida Council on Economic Education. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to see John's visionary leadership recognized by the community he has embraced and served so exceptionally well," said Phil Dingle, chairman of the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors. "Under his leadership, Tampa Bay has become home to one of the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers. We're proud of the impact his leadership has had on the growth and development of Tampa General, the health and wellness of the Tampa Bay community, and on the advancement and transformation of health care."

Couris is a nationally recognized leader in health care and since taking the helm at Tampa General in 2017, he has championed health care innovation and fostered excellence in clinical care for the entire Tampa Bay region. He is also committed to the professional and personal development of the academic medical center's 8,000 team members and has initiated numerous programs that support education, wellness and resiliency. Particularly passionate about driving medical innovation in Tampa Bay, Couris has led the conceptualization and development of the Tampa Medical and Research District. The district, inspired by renowned medical districts in the nation's greatest cities, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology. To further expand the district and amplify its impact, the academic medical center has recently announced a community partnership with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council.

To improve the overall health of the Tampa Bay area, in May of 2022, Tampa General and the City of Tampa launched a groundbreaking community wellness initiative that is engaging in preventative health efforts. The partnership is focusing on three initiatives – routinely prescribing exercise and healthy food as medicine, enhancing fitness trails and parks in the downtown and adjacent areas, and developing a community garden and food pantry in East Tampa. An Exercise is Medicine initiative in three Tampa General Medical Group clinic locations – Armenia, Healthpark Family Care Center and the Family Care Center on Kennedy – encourages health care providers to refer patients to evidenced-based exercises programs and qualified exercise professionals as part of their treatment plan.

"I am both completely humbled and honored to be selected by the Florida Council on Economic Education to join the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame, and to be recognized as part of an esteemed group of dynamic community leaders who have given of their time and talent to make a difference in our community and our state," Couris said. "Thanks to outstanding teamwork and partnerships, Tampa General is a world class academic health system and together we are changing lives every single day for this city, this region and this community. I stand on the shoulders of an incredibly talented and supportive team – our Board of Directors, physicians, Tampa General's leadership team, caregivers, ancillary support staff, and volunteers. Their unique contributions and unwavering dedication make it possible for us to lead and innovate the advanced, innovative care we are proud to deliver."

The Florida Council on Economic Education's 35th annual Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame awards ceremony celebrated the accomplishments, leadership and service of local business professionals who are "Growing a Better Tomorrow," as role models in the community and supporting the organization's mission of preparing Florida's young people for personal and financial success through educational programs.

This induction follows several recent accolades for Couris. Most recently, Couris was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2023 "Power 100" list. In 2022, Couris was included, along with Tampa General CFO Mark Runyon, as a "Highly Successful CEO-CFO Duo" by Becker's Hospital Review. Couris was also named to Becker's list of 113 "Great Leaders in Healthcare 2022 and 2023" as well as Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators list. Other honors for Couris include the 2021 Tampa Bay Chamber H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award; Florida Trend's "Florida 500" list of most influential business leaders in the state; and Florida Politics' "Influence 100" list of the most influential people in Florida politics.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

