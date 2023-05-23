New BPme Rewards Visa Cardholders can save 50 cents per gallon this summer! Limited time offer, apply by August 1

HOUSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, from May 3 to August 1, bp is offering new BPme Rewards Visa cardholders 50 cents off per gallon on every gallon at bp and Amoco during the first 60 days *. New BPme Rewards Visa cardholders must apply by August 1 to be eligible for the introductory bonus.

The card has no annual fee 2 and offers unlimited rewards potential with no cap on spend categories and will also earn cash back on non-fuel purchases:

5% cash back on non-fuel purchases at bp and Amoco stores (including convenience store and car wash purchases). 1

3% cash back on grocery purchases. 1

3% cash back on dining purchases (including restaurants, take-out, and food delivery services). 1

1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases. 1

The BPme Rewards Visa is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Cardholders have several options to redeem their rewards including cash back, account statement credit, gift cards from major retailers and travel experiences.

The BPme Rewards Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. With BPme Rewards Visa, you can instantly save 15 cents off per gallon , every time you fuel up at bp and Amoco stations; and you can do it all from your phone with the BPme app. The BPme app also offers features to pay for services, view receipts, and track rewards.

To learn more or apply for the BPme Rewards Visa, please visit https://www.card.fnbo.com/bp/landing/pr.html.

About bp

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.

About FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. For over 60 years, FNBO has specialized in providing comprehensive credit card programs with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit card.fnbo.com for more information.

*Offer for new accounts only. Must apply between May 3 - August 1, 2023.

1 See the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for details including earnings, redemption, expiration and forfeiture. Your % back rewards are earned as points.

bp Fuel Purchases using a mobile wallet (such as Apple Pay®) will not receive a price reduction if payment system infrastructure is not in place to provide the price reduction. In those instances, the purchase will be eligible to earn rewards points instead.

Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

2 For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees and other costs, see the

Summary of Credit Terms.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa.

International Service Association and used under license.

bp America Copyright © 2023

