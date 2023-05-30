CHEQ Produces First Festival, Bite of Seattle; Enhances Experience to be Digital-First

Seattle-area tech company expands to events and festivals after success in stadiums and restaurants; elevates festival experience through its mobile technology

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following rapid growth over the last two years, CHEQ, the industry leader in mobile and social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, is producing a festival from beginning to end, The Bite of Seattle, and elevating the experience to be digital-first.

"We are thrilled to produce this iconic event highlighting Seattle's local food and music scene," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of CHEQ. "Producing festivals and events is a natural and exciting next step in our company growth, as we continue to improve events with our digital payment ecosystem."

Taking place at Seattle Center, Bite of Seattle's mobile platform will elevate the experience for vendors and attendees, connecting small businesses with the local community. Festival goers will be able to order food in advance of the event, as well as onsite, increasing order efficiencies and decreasing line wait times, allowing more time to discover the best of Seattle's food and music scene. Vendors will also be able to engage attendees through special promotions and create a 365 relationship with them after the festival through CHEQ social gifting. Attendees are encouraged to download CHEQ before the event to ensure a seamless experience.

Founded in 2021, CHEQ is utilized at stadiums and restaurants throughout the country, but this is the company's first time producing an event. CHEQ raised a seed round to help fuel the growth of its software, special partnerships, and now events. The app has more than three million users and continues to grow.

"The Bite of Seattle has been an integral part of the City's fabric for 38 years, and now we get to take it to the next level for our entire Seattle community to enjoy," said Lapham.

The Bite of Seattle takes place on July 21 – 23, 2023, and is free to the public with a limited number of VIP tickets on sale now. Hosted at Seattle Center, the event will feature a wide range of performers, from Seattle's own Sir Mix-A-Lot to Polyrhythmics to Nite Wave and more.

For more information, download the CHEQ app and www.biteofseattle.com.

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com/ or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premises consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease

About Seattle Center

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts, and family gathering place in the core of our city and region. Seattle Center's 74-acre campus, centered around the International Fountain, is part of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena; more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations; and a broad range of public and community programs. In everything it does, Seattle Center's mission is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments which delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities.

