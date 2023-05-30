EY Announces Srini Penumella of Spruce Technology as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures.

CLIFTON, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Srini Penumella, CEO of Spruce Technology, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Srini Penumella was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Spruce Technology

Spruce Technology is an award-winning consulting firm with over 16 years of experience across a huge range of technology services in the public and private sectors. Through our proven track record of seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with practical business strategies and our unwavering commitment to integrity, we have earned recognition as trailblazers in the industry.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transforms our world. The program engages entrepreneurs and connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

