FDA Roundup: May 30, 2023

Robert M. Califf , M.D., Commissioner of Food and Drugs and Susan Mayne , Ph.D., Director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. The FDA is embarking on a more modernized, systematic reassessment of chemicals with a focus on post-market review. We have outlined an enhanced approach to regulating food chemical safety and as part of this approach we envision a new framework to systematically reassess chemicals post-market. On Friday, the FDA published the FDA Voices: " How FDA's New Approach to Reviewing Chemicals Added to Food Will Strengthen Food Safety ," by, M.D., Commissioner of Food and Drugs and, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. The FDA is embarking on a more modernized, systematic reassessment of chemicals with a focus on post-market review. We have outlined an enhanced approach to regulating food chemical safety and as part of this approach we envision a new framework to systematically reassess chemicals post-market.

