Beautycounter Appoints Board Director Mindy Mackenzie as interim CEO

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautycounter, the leader in clean beauty, announced today that Board Director Mindy Mackenzie has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Marc Rey. Rey and the Board have mutually decided to transition to a new phase of leadership for Beautycounter. The Board has announced it will conduct a thorough search to find a permanent CEO.

Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. (PRNewswire)

Mackenzie will partner with the Board, the executive leadership team, and Beautycounter Community – its Brand Advocates and Associates - to advance the mission of getting safer beauty products into the hands of everyone growing brand awareness and bolstering the company's innovative, integrated, omni-channel business model.

Mackenzie joins Beautycounter after most recently serving as Partner and Chief Performance Officer at Carlyle where she created and led the Talent & Organization Performance team, providing expert advice to CEOs on maximizing organizational, operational, and leadership effectiveness. Previously, she served as Senior Advisor at McKinsey, and global head of strategy, M&A, and human resources at best-selling, legacy brand giant, Jim Beam. Earlier in her career, she lived and worked internationally in human capital leadership roles for Campbell Soup and Walmart. Throughout her career, Mackenzie has demonstrated an ability to drive operational excellence and build high performing leadership teams. Her 20+ years in leadership roles in the retail and CPG industry, in combination with her love for Beautycounter's mission, make her the natural choice to lead the company during this transition.

Roberto Marques, former Executive Chair & Group CEO of Natura & Co, a leading direct-to-consumer sustainable brand, is joining Beautycounter's Board of Directors as Chair – a role in which he will work with the Board in support of the executive leadership team to build on the company's mission and drive sustainable and profitable growth. He has extensive global experience and a strong transformation track record in the consumer goods industry, having held various senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Mondelez International for over 30 years prior to his time at Natura & Co. His significant direct-to-consumer and brand-building experience, coupled with his extensive experience building strong corporate culture, will be invaluable to the business.

The Beautycounter team also welcomes a new Chief Financial Officer, Nicole Malozi, as part of this transition. She comes to Beautycounter with significant executive finance experience at leading consumer brands, including Tatcha, Nike, and DFS Group Limited.

The Board of Directors said, "We thank Marc Rey for his contributions to Beautycounter and for laying the foundation for the next phase of growth for the business. We appreciate his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are thrilled to welcome Mindy, Roberto, and Nicole to the leadership team. We remain committed to Beautycounter's mission and to continue to Raise Up Beauty for all and know this collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business and focus on operational excellence."

"It has been an honor leading Beautycounter over the last 16 months, during which I have recruited a world-class executive team, bolstered tools and support provided to our Brand Advocate community, launched an exclusive retail partnership with Ulta, and built a strong innovation pipeline. I truly believe Beautycounter's mission is unique and will be transformative for the beauty industry, and I will continue to be a champion of the brand," said Rey.

"I am honored to serve as Beautycounter's Interim CEO and look forward to working closely with the Board, the talented team at HQ, and the Brand Advocates to execute on our strategic plan. Beautycounter's founder Gregg Renfrew created the brand with a vision to change the beauty industry and make a positive difference in the world. It's exciting to build upon the company's momentum to Raise Up Beauty and to continue its unwavering mission to get safer beauty products into the hands of everyone," said Mackenzie.

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. A certified B Corporation, the Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts to update regulations governing the beauty industry. Beautycounter is an omnichannel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships including Ulta Beauty, and through its community of Brand Advocates across North America and Canada. Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com

