Jacobs Secures New Development & Regeneration Technical Services Framework for Homes England

Multidisciplinary technical consulting to help deliver new homes in England

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been appointed to Homes England's new Development and Regeneration Technical Services (DaRTS) Framework to support the U.K. government's housing acceleration in England – helping to improve neighborhoods and grow communities.

As part of this framework, Jacobs will provide full multidisciplinary built environment, professional and technical services to Homes England as well as the country's other public sector bodies through to 2027. Jacobs' planning, design and project delivery expertise will focus on delivering inclusive and sustainable neighborhoods with long term positive and enduring social impact across both existing urban regeneration and new greenfield developments.

"To achieve sustainable housing growth and thriving communities, we must respond in ways that prioritize thoughtful legacy outcomes, create social value and address decarbonization needs," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "By harnessing our data, technology and social value experience we will continue supporting Homes England in shaping the future of vital housing."

"We want to work with ambitious partners who can help us drive regeneration and housing delivery to create high-quality homes and thriving places across the country," said Homes England Chief Development Officer Barry Cummins. "Suppliers appointed to the new framework bring with them a wealth of knowledge and housing expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England."

Responsible for accelerating housing delivery in England, Homes England is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the U.K. Government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Jacobs leads a unique group of collaborators (including Mae Architects, Omega Architects, Publica, Savills, Soundings, Urban Delivery and Waugh Thistleton Architects) with decades of experience in all aspects of unlocking land for regeneration and development.

Jacobs is helping clients globally to create smart and connected spaces and places – supporting diverse regeneration and development projects such as a feasibility study for Rikers Island in the U.S. and The Ellinikon development in Greece .

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

