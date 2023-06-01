Agilisium Ranks In 50 Best Firms For Data Scientists To Work For 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a leading data-driven solution provider ranked in "50 Best Firms For Data Scientists To Work For 2023" published by Analytics India Magazine (AIM Research). Agilisium has been recognized at the 26th position among the top 50. This report aims to rank firms based on several parameters including access to Learning & Support, Benefits & Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, Rewarding Excellence. Agilisium is the only Enterprise Data Analytics solution provider under "Culture Visionaries" category in the list.

Agilisium is a Big Data and Analytics company with a clear focus on helping organizations take the “Data-to-Insights-Leap”. Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Da-ta Governance and Data Visualization. (PRNewsfoto/Agilisium Consulting) (PRNewswire)

The primary goal of the AIM Research report is to evaluate companies based on the adequacy of their policies for their employees. Analytics India Magazine conducted surveys among numerous employers in India to gather insights into how they have successfully created an exceptional work environment for data scientists.

Speaking about the recognition, Agilisium's CEO, Raj Babu , expressed, "At Agilisium, we are committed to delivering the highest level of Data Analytics Solutions. We believe in empowering our Data Scientists with amazing company policies that foster their growth and enable them to thrive in their work. This recognition highlights our dedication to creating a supportive and innovative environment where our talented team can unlock the full potential of data and generate valuable insights for our clients."

Agilisium is building innovative Data-driven Solutions on Generative AI & Deep Learning ML models to help companies achieve future-proof business models. It has established itself as a trailblazer in the "Data Engineering Maturity" category, thanks to its outstanding track record of delivering exceptional work to it's customers in diverse industries, including Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Retail, and more.

The annual ranking report published by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) provides an in-depth analysis of the leading companies that offer exceptional opportunities for data scientists. This recognition emphasizes Agilisium's remarkable contributions and underscores the company's expertise and leadership in driving data engineering excellence across various sectors.

Agilisium is the fastest-growing Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics Company having strong expertise in Data Lakehouse solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Business Intelligence, and Cloud Optimization services. Agilisium helps companies architect, build, migrate, and manage their application workloads to accelerate their journey to the agile cloud, achieve desired business outcomes, and reach emerging global markets. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com

