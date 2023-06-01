ALWAYS BEST CARE SHARES TIPS TO KEEP SENIORS SAFE THIS SUMMER

- Leading senior care franchise caregivers help loved ones and their families beat the heat -

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert caregivers at Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, know the summer months are a time for families to be extra-vigilant about keeping their older loved ones safe at home. Adults 65 and older are more vulnerable to heat and dehydration, making it important to check in on them often or hire an in-home caregiver to assist with daily visits and monitoring.

"Always Best Care is expanding across the country as the senior population grows and more families are looking for that extra support to help take care of their loved ones," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "In the last few years, we have seen a surge of new offices open in states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Washington and Hawaii, to name a few. Going into these summer months, we know there will be an increased demand for our caregiving teams to help their clients beat the heat and stay safe at home."

A few senior-related facts and tips to keep in mind this summer:

Adults over 65 often do not adjust as well to sudden changes in temperature and are more prone to heat stress.

They are also more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat, and they often take prescription medicines that impair the body's ability to regulate its temperature or that inhibit perspiration.

Seniors are especially vulnerable to becoming dehydrated in hot weather. By the time they feel thirsty, they might be already experiencing the effects of mild dehydration.

Check on aging loved ones regularly throughout the summer. Make sure their home is cool enough to be comfortable and encourage them to drink plenty of water and limit their exposure to direct sunlight.

During the intense heat waves, seniors should have a visitor at least once per day to ensure that they're safe and healthy. In-home caregivers from Always Best Care provide this type of companionship and can assist with developing a safety plan. They are also able to give medication reminders, encourage drinking plenty of water and ensure they are receiving plenty of electrolytes.

"In-home caregivers can be a wonderful resource for helping seniors reduce their risk of becoming dehydrated," said Sheila Davis, senior vice president of area operations for Always Best Care. "In addition to regular reminders to keep drinking throughout the day, they can assist with meal planning and preparation so that there are foods with high water content, electrolytes, and potassium readily available for meals and snacks. They can also pay attention for signs of potential dehydration and encourage more water intake or seek medical care. Always Best Care caregivers are trained to observe and report any changes in behavior."

Always Best Care also provides its clients with a free telephone reassurance program called Always In Touch, which offers complimentary daily check-ins or weekly socialization calls.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/franchising.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

