CoolWallet Pro Celebrates Anniversary with Limited Edition Designs by International Artists

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolBitX, the leading hardware wallet maker, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive collection in celebration of CoolWallet Pro's anniversary. This eclectic special edition features three renowned international artists: Neontenic from Italy, Senbenito from France, and Sergi Tugas from Spain. The exceptional collaborations bring together the worlds of art and technology, offering users a truly unique and visually captivating experience.

Italy's Neontenic, the acclaimed synthwave musician, is known for his futurist style that transforms synthetic sound into mesmerizing visual images, while French-born Senbenito, a similarly distinguished infrared photographer and artist, is celebrated for his captivating retrowave aesthetics that transports viewers to a spirited world of metropolitan neon lights for a vibrant and electrifying visual experience.

Finally, Spanish visionary surrealist artist, Sergi Tugas, brings his unique conceptual style to the CoolWallet Pro limited edition collection, in a celebration of his country's continued love story with the art of surrealism that dates back to the days of Dali and Goya. With his captivating artwork, Sergi captures raw emotions, taking us on a contemplative journey to explore dreams, fear, society, and humanity.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with these extraordinary artists to commemorate the anniversary of CoolWallet Pro," said Michael Ou, CEO at CoolBitX.

"Their exceptional talent and unique artistic styles perfectly complement the innovative technology and design of CoolWallet Pro, resulting in another truly special limited edition collection."

The limited edition CoolWallet Pro designs by Neontenic, Senbenito, and Sergi Tugas will be available for purchase starting from June 1st, 2023, exclusively through CoolBitX's official website coolwallet.io.

Lovers of art that intersects with cryptocurrency and NFT culture are advised not to miss this opportunity to collect and own a piece of digital art that seamlessly integrates with advanced hardware wallet security.

For more information about CoolWallet Pro's anniversary collection and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit coolwallet.io or follow CoolWallet on Twitter and Facebook .

About CoolBitX and CoolWallet:

CoolBitX is a leading provider of secure, user-friendly, and innovative blockchain security solutions. With a mission to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and the mass market, CoolBitX develops advanced hardware wallets and related blockchain technology products. Their flagship product, CoolWallet Pro, offers users unrivaled security features combined with a sleek and intuitive design.

About the Artists

Neontenic (Italy)

Biography: Neontenic is a celebrated synthwave musician and artist from Italy. Famed for his futurist style, his design transforms synthetic sound into a panoply of impactful visual imagery, inviting us to embark on an optical adventure of melodic escapade.

Links: Website / Instagram

Senbenito (France)

Biography: Senbenito is an infrared photographer and artist from France. Celebrated for his retrowave aesthetics, his creation transports us into a spirited world of metropolitan neon lights.

Links Website / Instagram

Sergi Tugas (Spain)

Biography: Sergi is a surrealist artist from Spain. Known for his conceptual style, his artwork captures raw emotions that take us on a contemplative journey to explore dreams, fear, society, and humanity.

Links: Website Instagram

