CrossCountry Mortgage Ranked Third in the Country as a Top Retail Mortgage Lender

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a tough market, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage lenders, earned the number 3 spot on the Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lenders list, up from number 5 last year. CCM also climbed the ranks of the Top Mortgage Lender's overall list, moving up from number 11 to 7. This is the fourth consecutive year CCM has earned a top spot on the Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lenders list.

CrossCountry Mortgage (PRNewswire)

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, presents the Top Mortgage Lenders list, a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

"Earning a top spot on the overall Top Mortgage Lenders list for the fourth year and ranking number 3 in the top retail lender category is an incredible achievement for CCM," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt, Jr. "The fact that CCM is prominent in this annual ranking and the Top Originators ranking speaks to the quality of our nationwide team and the resources we provide to make every mortgage feel like a win."

Earlier this year, CCM announced that 235 loan originators were named to Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list. To be eligible for the list, originators must have had at least $40 million in residential loan volume, or 100 loans closed during 2022. Together our 235 Top Originators helped close more than $15.5 billion loans in 2022.

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's top three retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

