DEBIOPHARM SHARES ONCOLOGY PROGRAM UPDATES AT ASCO 2023 FOR NOVEL WEE1 INHIBITOR, AND FIRST-IN-CLASS CA IX THERANOSTIC APPROACH

Debiopharm will highlight diversified approaches and commitment to improving outcomes for patients with cancer at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Conference

A poster presentation and discussion will cover promising interim results with Debio 0123, a potent, highly selective, and brain-penetrant WEE1 inhibitor.

The Ph1/2 'GaLuCi' trial design will be presented, featuring a novel theranostic approach for the treatment of ccRCC, PDAC and CRC patients expressing CA IX, with the use of a first-in-class theranostic pair combining a therapeutic radiopeptide (Debio 0228) and an imaging agent (Debio 0328).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced data releases on two investigational products, namely Debio 0123 (selective WEE1 inhibitor), and Debio 0228/0328 (CA IX-targeting theranostic pair), at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, Illinois. With over 42,000 attendees and 200 presentations, the ASCO annual meeting represents a unique opportunity to join global cancer experts, gather and share the latest innovations in cancer research and education.

Debiopharm's poster presentations illustrate clinical and scientific research progress for novel compounds designed to outsmart various cancer types with high unmet needs through their unique targeted modes of action.

"Both compounds are proposing innovative ways to tailor oncology treatments to patients. The theranostic pair Debio 0228/0328 aims to identify and benefit patients with CA IX-expressing tumors, starting with advanced ccRCC, PDAC and CRC. On the other hand, Debio 0123 continues to confirm its best-in-class potential in combination with carboplatin to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumors" expressed Dr. Angela Zubel, Chief Development Officer at Debiopharm.

ASCO 2023

Session Details Title Presenter Poster Display:

June 3rd

08:00 - 11:00 Abstract #: 3012 Poster Board #:

210, Hall A DEBIO 0123-101, A phase 1 trial of DEBIO 0123 in combination with carboplatin in advanced solid tumors: safety, pharmacokinetic, and preliminary antitumor activity data Hans Gelderblom, MD | Leiden University Medical Center Poster Discussion:

June 3rd 13:15 - 14:45 Location: S100bc Damage Control: Emerging Therapies for the DDR Pathway Track: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Stephanie Lheureux, MD, PhD, Princess Margaret - University Health Network Poster Display:

June 3rd

08:00 - 11:00 Abstract #: TPS3160 Poster Board #:

354b, Hall A First-in-human clinical trial design of a first-in-class theranostic approach with a peptide-based radioligand targeting CA IX-expressing tumors Darren R Feldman, M.D. Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,

and Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA

About Debio 0123

Debio 0123 is a WEE1 kinase inhibitor. WEE1 is a catalyzing enzyme implicated in the G2/M and S phases. Activated in response to DNA damage, WEE1 allows cells to repair their DNA before resuming their cell cycle. By inhibiting WEE1, particularly in combination with other DNA damaging agents, the cell cycle checkpoints are compromised, driving cancer cells to start mitosis prematurely, or before the repair of detrimental DNA damage, promoting mitotic catastrophe and inducing apoptosis of cancer cells.

About Debio 0228/0328

The theranostic pair is formed of a first-in-class CA IX peptide-based (DPI-4452) radioligand therapy (lutetium-labelled [177Lu]Lu-DPI-4452 or Debio 0228) combined with a PET imaging agent (gallium-labelled [68Ga]Ga-DPI-4452 or Debio 0328). This theranostic pair, originally discovered by 3B Pharmaceutical GmbH and exclusively licensed to Debiopharm, utilizes Debio 0328 to identify patients whose cancers overexpress CA IX. Once identified, patients can be treated with the lutetium-labelled radioligand, Debio 0228, which delivers targeted radiation to the tumor, destroying it from the inside.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

Debiopharm Contact

Dawn Bonine – Head of Communications

dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

