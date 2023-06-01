Nationwide US Carrier Selects NextNav's Pinnacle to Provide Precision Z-Axis Capabilities for 911 Calls

Agreement brings industry-leading vertical location technology to the carrier's device base, providing floor-level accuracy for wireless 911 calls in over 4,400 cities and towns across the United States

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, has been selected by a nationwide U.S. carrier to deliver vertical location capabilities for Enhanced 911 via its Pinnacle service. The agreement will enable precise z-axis data – which is increasingly critical for emergency service operations – for 911 calls made on the carrier's entire device portfolio, expanding the availability of life-saving technology across the United States and meeting FCC z-axis / E911 requirements. The first devices on the network utilizing the z-axis capabilities are expected to be released later this year.

NextNav Logo (PRNewswire)

In recent years, multiple wireless operators, device OEM's and other key businesses in the communications industry have continued to select NextNav Pinnacle to provide z-axis capabilities to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes – including a tier-one carrier that recently launched several devices in the past few months.

NextNav Pinnacle leads the geolocation industry in providing precise, highly secure vertical location data – in independent tests conducted by CTIA to measure z-axis capabilities, Pinnacle delivered 94 percent "floor-level" accuracy, a level unrivaled by any other available technology. Traditional two-dimensional GPS services do not provide precise floor level altitude, which can lead to delays in time-sensitive emergency situations. Using Pinnacle, dispatchers will be able to more precisely locate 911 callers by adding the vertical dimension or 'altitude' alongside their horizontal location of latitude and longitude, in turn saving first responders crucial time to find those in need.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a requirement for all wireless providers to provide z-axis location for 911 calls to ensure dispatchers and responders are best equipped to meet emergency needs. Following the integration of Pinnacle, networks are able meet or exceed the FCC requirements at all levels, with vertical location capabilities operational well ahead of required deadlines.

"We are pleased to see more operators recognize the precision and reliability of NextNav Pinnacle's z-axis capability, and adopt the capability across their device base," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, Co-Founder and CEO of NextNav. "The public safety community has continually called for expanding these capabilities of vertical location services for 911 calls, and we are proud to expand our work with carriers to address these needs."

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – covering over 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders.

Source: NN-FIN

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Contact

media@nextnav.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NextNav