Recreation.gov Announces 2023 "Share Your Story" Writing Contest for Outdoor Explorers

The third annual contest seeks stories that have created lifelong memories through laughter and heart-felt moments across America's federal lands and waters for the chance to win great outdoor adventure prizes

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Recreation.gov launched its third annual "Share Your Story" adventure writing contest, inviting adventurists of America's federal public lands and waters to submit stories detailing their experiences exploring the great outdoors. Experiences must have taken place between January 1 and September 30, 2023. Visitors can submit stories from now until September 30, 2023, for a chance to win great outdoor adventure prizes and have their story featured on Recreation.gov.

Recreation.gov launched 25 years ago as the government's information portal to help visitors discover recreational opportunities on America's public lands and waters. The platform has grown into the one-stop resource for the public to discover, reserve, and experience federal recreation destinations.

"We debuted the 'Share Your Story' contest in the summer of 2021 for outdoor visitors to submit their treasured experiences at public lands across the country," said Rick DeLappe, Recreation.gov Program Manager. "Over the past two years, we have read thousands of stories of how valuable our outdoor spaces have been in providing enjoyment and a sense of belonging. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share these remarkable stories and look forward to receiving more stories in 2023 as visitors capture how public lands and waters have touched their hearts and created lasting memories."

Participants of the contest can submit stories in two of the five categories, including Activities and Adventures, Reaching for the Stars, Traditions (Old and New), Family or Group Travel and Reflection Journeys. Participants can also enter up to two stories during the contest period for a chance to be one of the total 21 winners of various prizes, including:

Three Grand Prize Winners: The first Grand Prize Winner will receive a $1,500 REI Gift Card, the Second Grand Prize Winner will receive a $1,000 REI Gift Card, and the third Grand Prize Winner will receive a $500 REI Gift Card. Additionally, each Grand Prize winner will receive an America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands (ATB) Pass, providing access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country.

Five Overall Category First Place Winners: Each winner will receive a $300 REI Gift Card and an ATB Annual Pass.

Five Overall Category Second Place Winners: Each winner will receive a $150 REI Gift Card and an ATB Annual Pass.

Four Monthly First Place Winners: Each winner will receive a $150 REI Gift Card and an ATB Annual Pass.

Four Monthly Runner Up Winners: Each winner will receive a $100 REI Gift Card and an ATB Annual Pass.

Stories and any accompanying photos must have taken place between January 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and must be within the facilities of participating agencies: National Park Service; U.S. Bureau of Land Management; U.S. Bureau of Reclamation; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; National Archives; and NOAA Marine Sanctuaries.

The contest promotion period to submit stories will conclude on September 30, 2023. Those interested in participating can enter their story of between 900 and 3,500 characters, and accompanying photos at https://www.recreation.gov/shareyourstory. Winners will be announced on or around October 15, 2023.

Contest entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by the Administrator and will be rated only on the stories submitted; photographs will not be included in the judging process. For each Contest phase, stories will be judged based on the following criteria: 1) the originality and creativity of the story; 2) the clarity and organization of the story composition; 3) the content of the story and its appropriateness for the designated category; and 4) whether the story showcases the best of America's federal lands and waters recreational opportunities. Each of the criteria will be given equal consideration. Complete contest rules can be found at: https://recreation.gov/shareyourstory/contest-rules.

About Recreation.gov

Recreation.gov is the federal government's centralized platform for planning trips, figuring out the details, and reserving experiences for over 4,500 sites and activities and 121,000 federal recreation locations across the country. The Recreation.gov mobile app adds convenience for on-the-go travel planning. From booking a weekend getaway to planning a cross-country road trip, the Recreation.gov app helps visitors find and reserve campsites, review location details, and quickly access information on past and upcoming reservations.

