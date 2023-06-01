SAN DIEGO TEAMSTERS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT FROM TRANSDEV

Transdev's Refusal to Negotiate Keeps Workers on the Picket Line

CHULA VISTA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 683 members who provide transportation services in San Diego are calling on Transdev to return to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair contract. The workers have been on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike since May 16.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

In a new detailed letter to members on the status of negotiations, Local 683 Secretary-Treasurer Lee Fletcher pushes back on Transdev's continuous refusal to address split shifts and scheduling issues, and demands Transdev offer workers the contract they deserve.

"The company continues to expect employees be on the job for up to 13 hours a day, but to only pay them for as little as eight hours," Fletcher wrote in the letter. "Teamsters Local 683 has made at least a half dozen different proposals to try and fix the issue of the splits only to have Transdev say 'no' repeatedly. Transdev continues to ignore the concerns of its employees that provide a service to the public and profit to Transdev."

Transdev workers provide transportation services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). Workers will vote Sunday, June 4 on Transdev's last, best, and final offer.

"Teamsters Local 683 has always been willing to meet to try to reach an agreement," Fletcher said.

In addition to Local 683 demanding Transdev bargain in good faith with workers, MTS Chair Stephen Whitburn expressed concerns about the ongoing labor dispute stating that "We are deeply concerned about the failure of one of our contractors Transdev to provide transit service to many of our MTS customers."

Teamsters Local 683 represents 2,700 workers in a variety of industries in Southern California.

